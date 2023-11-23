Candidate Filing for 2024 Elections Begins December 4

Voters across North Carolina soon will learn the candidates who will vie for their votes in 2024.

Candidate filing for most contests in the 2024 elections begins at noon on Monday, December 4, 2023, and ends at noon on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notice of Candidacy and pay their filing fees either at their county board of elections office or with the State Board of Elections at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. (See below for detailed information).

“Choosing to run for an elected office is a major decision,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director. “We are preparing for a smooth and customer-friendly process for all candidates, and we are committed to providing an efficient and safe environment for everyone.”

The 2024 primary election is March 5. The general election is November 5.

For Candidates:

Before filing, candidates should review the Filing for Candidacy page at NCSBE.gov for information such as candidacy requirements, filing fees and more. Candidates may also review “A Candidate’s Guide to the 2024 Statewide Primary and General Election (PDF).”

Candidates for the following offices file to run for office at the Martin Building at the State Fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road (Gate 9), Raleigh NC 27607:

U.S. House of Representatives (Districts 1-14)

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

State Auditor

Commissioner of Agriculture

Commissioner of Insurance

Commissioner of Labor

Secretary of State

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Treasurer

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice (Seat 6)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge (Seats 12, 14, and 15)

Superior Court Judge (various districts)

District Court Judge (various districts)

District Attorney (Districts 12, 29, 32, and 37)

The Martin Building will be open for filing during the following days and times:

Noon-5 p.m. Monday, December 4

8 a.m.-5 p.m. December 5-8

8 a.m.-5 p.m. December 11-14

8 a.m.-noon Friday, December 15

Candidates, guests, and members of the media should enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 9 on Trinity Road. (See Fairgrounds map.)

Important Note: Before filing with the State Board of Elections, candidates must get Section 9 of the Notice of Candidacy form (“County board of elections certification”) completed and signed by the chair or director of their county board of elections.

For information on filing fees, see Filing Fees. Fees must be paid by cashier check, campaign check, personal check, or money order. Cash and credit cards are not accepted.

Once filed, the deadline to withdraw a notice of candidacy is December 12, 2023.

Candidates for N.C. House, N.C. Senate, and local offices file with their respective county board of elections. Prospective candidates for these offices who have questions about the process should contact their county board of elections.

Prospective candidates for offices that file with the State Board of Elections who have questions about the process should email the State Board of Elections at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or call (919) 814-0700.

Courtesy of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

