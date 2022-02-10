Candidate Filing for 2022 Elections to Resume on February 24

Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections will resume at 8 a.m. February 24 and end at noon March 4.



On December 8, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which had begun December 6, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections to Tuesday, May 17. The general election is November 8.



Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1



“Choosing to run for an elected office is a major decision,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We want filing to be a smooth and customer-friendly process for all candidates, and we have strived to create an efficient and safe environment for everyone.”



Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notices of Candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.



Candidates for the following offices will file with the State Board:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

N.C. Supreme Court Justice

Judge of the N.C. Court of Appeals

Superior Court judge

District Court judge

District attorney



Candidates for the following offices file with their county board of elections:

N.C. Senate

N.C. House of Representatives

All county and municipal offices



Important: Candidates filing with the State Board will file at the Governor James G. Martin Building, 4381 Trinity Road, Raleigh, located on the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Note: This is a change in location, as candidate filing in December was held in the Exposition Center, also on the Fairgrounds.)

Candidates, guests, and members of the media should enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 9 on Trinity Road.





2022 Primary Dates and Deadlines

March 28, 2022: The date by which the boards of elections must make available absentee ballots, unless reduced by five days under N.C.G.S. 163-227.10(a).

April 22, 2022: Civilian voter registration deadline for the primary.

April 28, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).

May 10, 2022: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary.

May 14, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period ends at 3 p.m. for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).

May 17, 2022: Election Day for the primary and civilian absentee ballot return deadline.