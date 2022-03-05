Candidate Filing Closed at Noon on March 4; Final Watauga County Candidate List Released

By Harley Nefe

Candidate filing for the 2022 election season came to a close on March 4 at 12 p.m. after it re-opened on February 24.

Filing for all offices for the 2022 primary was delayed in December by order of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Since the candidate filing period has ended, a complete list of candidates grouped by contest from the Watauga County Board of Elections has been released.

For the Watauga County offices, candidates have filed to run for Board of Education, Sheriff, Clerk of Superior Court and County Commissioner.

Locally, seven people have filed to run for the Watauga County Board of Education, including Ron Cutlip, Dustin Cole Kerley, Jennie Hanifan, Chad Cole, Jay Fenwick, Marshall Ashcraft and Gary L. Childers. Fenwick, Ashcraft and Childers are incumbents.

Sheriff Len “L.D.” Hagaman, a Democrat, has filed for re-election. David B. Searcy has filed to run for sheriff on the Republican ticket. Searcy ran against Hagaman in 2018.

Incumbent Charles M. Haynes, Republican, has filed for re-election for Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court. Democrat Holly Fehl has also filed to run for Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court.

Three incumbent Watauga County Commissioners have filed for re-election. Democrat Carrington Pertalion is running again for the District 1 seat, Democrat Billy Kennedy is running again for the District 3 seat, and Democrat Larry Turnbow is running again for the District 4 seat.

Angela Laws King (Democrat) and Todd Castle (Republican) are also running for the District 1 seat. Braxton Eggers (Republican) is running for the District 3 seat, and Melissa Goins Tausche (Republican) is running for the District 4 seat.

At the state level, 24 people have filed for the United States Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Richard Burr.

Of those 24, 13 are Republican, including Jen Banwart of Holly Springs, Ms. Lee A. Brian of Clayton, Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland, Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman, Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh, Pat McCrory of Charlotte, Drew Bulecza of Lincolnton, Ted Budd of Raleigh, Leonard L. Bryant of Fayetteville, Kenneth Harper, Jr. of Archdale, Mark Walker of Summerfield, Marjorie K. Eastman of Wake Forest and David Flaherty of Cameron.

Of the 24 candidates that have filed for the U.S. Senate seat, 10 are Democrat including Constance “Lov” Johnson of Charlotte, Rett Newton of Beaufort, Chrelle Booker of Columbus, Cheri Beasley of Raleigh, Greg Antoine of Fayetteville, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond of Raleigh, Tobias LaGrone of Greensboro, Marcus W. Williams of Lumberton, James L. Carr, Jr. of Harrisburg and B. K. Maginnis of Charlotte.

Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian) of Apex is also running for the U.S. Senate seat.

Incumbent Virginia Foxx, Republican, has filed for re-election for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat. Michael Ackerman (Republican) and Kyle Parrish (Democrat) are also running for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat.

Incumbent Deanna Ballard (Republican) has filed for re-election for the NC State Senate District 47 seat. Ralph Hise (Republican) is also running for it.

Incumbent Destin Hall (Republican) has filed for re-election for the NC House of Representatives District 87 seat. Barbara Kiry (Democrat) is also running for it.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Ray Pickett is seeking re-election for his NC House District 93 seat. Ben Massey (Democrat) is also running for the NC House District 93 seat.

For district offices, Republican incumbent Seth Banks filed for re-election as District Attorney.

There have also been 17 people file to run for selected judicial seats in North Carolina:

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (Democrat), Richard Dietz (Republican)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (Democrat), April C. Wood (Republican), Trey Allen (Republican), Victoria E. Prince (Republican)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8: Carolyn Jennings Thompson (Democrat), Julee Tate Flood (Republican)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater-Smith (Republican), Donna Stroud (Republican)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (Democrat), John M. Tyson (Republican)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11: Darren Jackson (Democrat), Michael J. Standing (Republican), Charlton L. Allen (Republican)

NC District Court Judge, District 24 Seat 1: Tom McMurray (Republican), Matt Rupp (Republican)

A complete list of candidates grouped by contest was supplied to High Country Press by the Watauga County Board of Elections and can be accessed by clicking on the below file.

