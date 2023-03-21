Camp Crinkleroot Offers Unique Opportunities for Building Friendships Through Recreation and Creative  Activities  

By Sherrie Norris

An upcoming innovative day camp opportunity for youngsters on the Autism Spectrum, or with similar disorders, takes place in Boone for one weekend in the spring and one in the fall. And that spring weekend — much like the ones experienced by youth in the summer — is happening this week.

Sponsored by the Appalachian State University Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services, Camp Crinkleroot is a free action-packed day camp for kids, ages 8-14.

Spring Camp Crinkleroot, held at the Historic Cove Creek School gym, is about building friendships through recreational and creative activities.This camp offers a typical camp experience for children in the community and includes activities such as camp songs and skits, group interactive games, treasure hunts and lots of free play. Siblings are invited to attend spring camp to give parents time off, while their kids enjoy supervised and engaging activities!

Fall Camp is a one-day activity-based camp for ages 8-18 held on the campus of Appalachian State University and the Beaver College of Health Sciences. Fall Camp Crinkleroot is focused on developing communication and social skills; activities are tailored to priority needs for each camper. The themed activities throughout the day are interactive, creative and highly fun.

Both Spring Camp Crinkleroot and Fall Camp Crinkleroot are staffed by trained ASU student volunteers and faculty members. Each camper will be paired one-to-one with a counselor throughout the camp day. The groups will participate in a variety of activities including indoor and outdoor recreational activities, expressive arts activities, group interaction games, a campfire (spring), riding the AppalCart (fall) and other fun camp activities.

All activities at Crinkleroot will be modified to provide a fun and enriching weekend for each individual camper. For more information, visit appstate.edu/outreach/autism/recreational-opportunities/camp-crinkleroot

Please note: HCP has just learned that camp spaces have been filled for 2023, but the staff is happy to add additional applications to the waiting list in case a camper has to drop out.

