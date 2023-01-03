Cadet Addison Fitzpatrick Awarded The Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal

Civil Air Patrol Cadet Addison Fitzpatrick, at right, accepts the Silver DAR Cadet Award from Donna McNeil, Regent of the Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

Addison Fitzpatrick, a 15-year-old student at Avery County High School in Newland, was recently awarded the distinguished Silver DAR Cadet Award by the Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The award was presented on December 15 at the National Guard Armory in Boone by the Chapter Regent, Donna McNeil.

McNeil explained that the Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal is awarded to a student for participation in a non-ROTC, military-affiliated cadet program funded by the school or privately. Eligible programs include, but are not limited to, the Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Civil Air Patrol, National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC), American Cadet Alliance (ACA), Young Marines, National Middle School Cadet Corps (NMSCC), U.S. Navy League Cadet Corps, Joint Military Cadets of America (JMCA), and United States Cadet Corps. (One medal per year per cadet unit.) Medals are worn according to cadet program protocol.

McNeil said that Cadet Fitzpatrick joined Civil Air Patrol at the age of 12 in February 2019.

“She was one of just three cadets to attend meetings and events regularly during the pandemic,” McNeil added. “She has attended summer encampment twice, once as a basic cadet and then was on staff as a flight sergeant last summer. She also staffed the Statesville squadron’s airman school in October.”

In late 2021, Fitzpatrick attended the Black Spade and Ranger Training weekends to advance her search and rescue skills and qualifications.

“She has served as the squadron’s first sergeant for the past year, helping to lead and teach drill and leadership skills. Addison is currently the squadron’s representative to the cadet advisory council and last February, was one of four North Carolina cadets chosen to speak with our elected representatives during Legislative Days.”

In addition to Civil Air Patrol, for the past year and a half, Fitzpatrick has also been a member of the Avery County High School’s JROTC program where she is currently serving as the color guard team captain. Additionally she is on the cross country team, the rifle team and the Raiders military competition team.

Upon graduation from high school, Fitzpatrick hopes to receive her appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy and eventually become a pilot.

On behalf of the Daniel Boone Chapter of the NSDAR, which meets monthly in Boone, and is actively involved in many community and civic events, Regent McNeil offers words of encouragement and congratulations to Fitzpatrick. “We are very pleased to offer this award to Addison and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

