Busy Weekend Ahead: Preparations Underway for Valle Country Fair, Woolly Worm Festival

By Harley Nefe

With vibrant fall leaf colors emerging throughout the region in addition to popular events making a reappearance this year, there are many reasons why locals and visitors alike are out and about in the High Country this weekend.

Between both the Valle Country Fair in Valle Crucis and the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk, there is much to enjoy the next couple of days. Preparations for both events are currently underway, as volunteers are helping set up the scenes.

On Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the 43rd annual Valle Country Fair will feature around 150 craft exhibitors showcasing crafts, music, food and more.

The fair will take place on the grounds of the Valle Crucis Conference Center off of Highway 194. Admission to the event is free, and parking is $10 per vehicle.

Also beginning on Saturday is the 44th annual Woolly Worm Festival. This event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as on Sunday at the same hours.

The festival will be located at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School, and admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.

While people wait in anticipation for the annual woolly worm winter forecast prediction, they can prepare for the weekend by taking note of the current weather conditions.

According to Ray’s Weather, a few showers are in the forecast Saturday morning, but the rain will clear out later in the day. Temperatures will begin to decrease this weekend with highs in the lows 60s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Sunday calls for sunny skies, so folks can appreciate the cool fall scenery and enjoy what the High Country has to offer.

Photos by Ken Ketchie:

