“Burn A Blue Bulb” Campaign Begins April 28 To Honor Memory of Fallen Officers Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox

Thursday, April 28, marks the kick-off for Watauga County’s “Burn a Blue Bulb” campaign in support of local law enforcement and to honor the memory of fallen officers Chris Ward and Logan Fox

By Sherrie Norris

One year ago, the High Country community had no way of knowing that its world was about to be turned upside down through the tragic deaths of four individuals — two of which were law enforcement officers with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Fast-forward through 11 months of community sadness and transition, during which Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox have been remembered daily and through a number of events.

To honor the memory of these two local heroes and to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their deaths, as well as to honor their fellow officers of the High Country, the local nonprofit organization known as Back Our Blue is launching its first “Burn A Blue Bulb” campaign.

According to group spokesperson Diane Ford, it is the hope of the organization that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, homeowners, businesses, schools, churches and other community organizations will come together once again to illuminate blue light bulbs at their locations.

While this expression of unity swept through the area soon after the officers’ deaths, it is vital, Ford said, that the show of solidarity continue throughout Watauga County, and especially during this anniversary period.

“As our community comes together in this campaign, we will remember these heroes who gave their last full measure of devotion,” Ford said.

“Please join us as we burn blue light bulbs on the exterior of our homes, businesses, and churches, beginning April 28.”

Several local businesses are already expressing interest in supporting this campaign, Ford said. To date, New River Building Supply and Watauga Building Supply are on board to insure that plenty of blue bulbs are in stock for citizens to purchase in the coming days.

“We are asking everyone to contact business owners that you know, as well as others in your circle of influence, and encourage them to participate in this endeavor,” Ford said. “What a statement we can make if, on April 28, Watauga County is lit up in blue!”

According to Ford, who along with her husband, Dr. Charles Ford, has spearheaded the organization, “Burn A Blue Bulb,” is the group’s second community campaign, coming in close behind its recent fundraising efforts to purchase 12 ballistic helmets for the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Back Our Blue is a local, nonprofit, nonpartisan charitable organization formed in the summer of 2021. Organized after the sacrifice made by officers Ward and Fox, the mission of the organization is to provide emotional and physical support to local law enforcement officers and their families, and in particular at this time, those in Watauga County.

On behalf of Back our Blue, Dr. Ford recently presented to the Watauga County Commissioners during their March meeting, and received unanimous support from the board to move forward with the group’s mission. Ford is planning to address each of the local municipalities at upcoming monthly meetings in an effort to garner their support, as well.

“By burning a blue bulb, we give visible testimony to our law enforcement officers that we support them as they work hard to keep our community an enjoyable and safe place to live,” Diane Ford stated, adding that the group will continue to support the local law enforcement community through various efforts in the future.

Anyone interested in learning more about Back Our Blue, or to become a part of it, is encouraged to attend its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at 870 State Farm Road.

With questions or for more information, call 828-773-3060.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

