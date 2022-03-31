BuildFest Returns to Boone After Pandemic Break — Offers Adventures and Learning Experiences for Kids 2-12

By Sherrie Norris

After a two-year pandemic break, Playhouse BuildFest returns in a big way from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Watauga High School in Boone.

Always attracting hundreds of youngsters, parents and educators, BuildFest is a featured event of the 2022 North Carolina Science Festival and is sponsored annually by The Children’s Playhouse of Boone.

Now in its seventh year, BuildFest promises a day of fun-filled learning experiences for kids from 2 to 12.

According to Kathy Parham, longtime executive director at Children’s Playhouse, BuildFest offers age-appropriate and hands-on STEAM activities (science, technology, engineering, art and math) and engaging demonstrations.

This year’s BuildFest will include 25 activities, including the return of favorite attraction like a giant cardboard city, robots with the Watauga High School Robotics team, and scientific exploration with hands-on activities from the Appalachian State University departments of anthropology, education, chemistry, geology and interior design, just to name a few.

An Amazing Science Show will be presented at 1 p.m. by the ASU physics department.

Other special opportunities and exhibits of the day will include art — printmaking with Two Rivers Community School, and a collaborative art project facilitated by Andi Gelsthorpe.

A new addition this year is the giant blue playground blocks, donated by the Hands On! Children’s Museum in Hendersonville.

The Boone Fire Department will be on site with an engine available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. , and will be letting kids try their hands at the water hose.

“We will be spread out over two gyms, the cafeteria and outside, so there will be lots of room to explore,” Parham added.

The Family Resource Village within BuildFest will help parents keep babies and toddlers occupied, in addition to a private space for nursing. The area will also provide a quiet spot for children with special needs to take a sensory break.

Parham describes this event as “A day when the community comes together to spark wonder and joy in kids.”

Admission is free, but families are encouraged to register in advance (online) to avoid over-crowding, to gain faster entry and have a chance to win prizes.

“You may stay as long as you like after you arrive, and you will probably want at least 90 minutes to explore everything,” she said.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available and masks are recommended.

Pizza and snacks will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s always well attended and well-received, Parham shared.

Among responses from a survey following the 2019 event, the following sample of many helps solidify its success:

It was more than just building and had activities that were fun for my kids who are far apart in age.

It was extremely kid friendly; well organized with lots of activities.

I think this is a great service for the community. So impressed by the scale of your event!

I loved all of the helpful people, awesome organizations, kid activities and emphasis on children. It was so fun for our family! While I didn’t use the Calm Down Center I thought that was such a wonderful, thoughtful option for families.

Parham stressed that the event would not be possible without all the volunteers, donors and sponsors who help make it happen.

“Sponsors keep the event free,” she said “and we would like to publicly acknowledge them and thank them for their support:”

This year’s BuildFest sponsors include: Bedrock Founding, OP Smiles Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists, Bluebird Pediatric Dentistry, the North Carolina Science Festival, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties, Chetola Resort, EPIC Family Chiropractic, Erin Anderson Design, Greenway Medical Associates, Kilwins–Blowing Rock, Mast General Store, Modern Toyota/Subaru and VPC Builders.

BuildFest will take place at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone.

For more information and/or to register, visit goplayhouse.org or contact Parham at (828) 263-0011 or [email protected].

