Builders and Brews Community Event Supports Hunger and Health Coalition

By Kris Testori

After getting to know the people behind the scenes at The Hunger and Health Coalition, Jeff Smith hosted a community event to support what he considers an amazing cause while providing guests with actionable items to put back into their business the next day.

Jeff Smith, owner of Alair Homes High Country, sponsored Builders and Brews at Lost Providence Brewing Co. Wednesday night. Builders and Brews is an international community initiative to improve the homebuilding industry through education, collaboration, and giving back to communities. One of the initiative’s goals is to find new ways to give back to the communities that support those in the homebuilding industry.

Juan Rivera, community outreach coordinator for the Hunger and Health Coalition and Jeff Smith, owner of Alair Homes High Country

“I’ve been so impressed with what Hunger and Health Coalition is doing in our local community. I want to encourage everyone here to support and encourage each other,” Smith said. “We are so much more than what we do for a living, and our common denominator is the human factor.” Smith stressed the value of building relationships and bringing the community together to help those in need. “I’ve been through storms just like most of us have. It is a privilege to be able to help others, and I cannot thank everyone enough for attending tonight.”

“Events like this help us build trust and connect the community,” said Juan Rivera, community outreach coordinator for the Hunger and Health Coalition. “Working as a group and connecting as a community gives us the power to change things. It means we see each other as humans and part of the community that will bring about the biggest change.”

The mission of the Hunger and Health Coalition is to relieve poverty and hunger in a compassionate manner for families and individuals who are experiencing economic hardship and food shortages. This assistance may include food, medicine, wood, and referrals to other community resources. The Hunger and Health Coalition meets emergency needs while acting as a community resource, assisting those in need to find a more permanent solution.

For more information on the Hunger and Health Coalition, visit their website at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/. For more information on Builders and Brews, https://www.buildersandbrews.ca/.

