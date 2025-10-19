BRWIA’s Annual Local Meat Sale Returns October 23

Provided by: Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Boone, N.C. – Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is excited to announce the return of the 4th Annual Local Meat Sale on Thursday, October 23, from 2–6:30 PM at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center (252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone), home of the High Country Food Hub.

The Local Meat Sale offers shoppers the opportunity to save 25% or more on locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and chicken from local High Country farms, including Asa Acres, BFR Family Brands, Happy Hens, Hellbender Farms, Old Beech Mountain Farms, Shepherd Farms, and Sun Raised Foods.

“Every purchase supports local farmers who are working hard to provide healthy, responsibly raised meat for our community,” said BRWIA’s Producer Programs Coordinator, Laney Baker “It’s a great way to fill your freezer with high quality, discounted meat and invest in the local food system.”

Attendees are encouraged to come hungry! Chef Ross Aglialoro of eightpointfive will serve his famous smash burgers from 3–6:30 PM (or until sold out), made with beef from Old Beech Mountain Farms and local ingredients from Stick Boy Bakery, Mountain Roots Farm, and more.

Guests can also enter a chest freezer raffle, with proceeds benefiting Double Up Food Bucks, a program that helps make local food more accessible to families in need.

SNAP shoppers can double their food dollars at the sale by bringing an EBT card and receiving double the value to spend on local meats through BRWIA’s Double Up Food Bucks program.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a cooler and stock up for the winter while connecting with the farmers who feed the High Country.