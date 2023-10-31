Brook “Hollow-een” Unites Community For Unique Fall Festival

At this time every year, festivals are taking place on nearly every corner, but few likely have the impact as did “Brook Hollow-een” last Wednesday afternoon.

Most kids and their families have to leave home for major celebrations, but for nearly three hours on October 25, youngsters and their parents in the Brook Hollow community —White Laurel, Bradford Mobile Home Park and Hospitality House — were fortunate to have the party brought to them.

According to Kat Eller, Community Resource Officer with Boone Police Department, it was “an honor” to be among those helping to organize and host the first-ever Fall Festival at Bradford Park field for the neighborhood kids.

“That’s a lot of kids!” she added. “And, what a beautiful day it was!”

According to Shelby Key, longtime manager of Bradford Park, the event was a huge success – and she has Eller and the community to thank for it all.

“Sometimes, it feels like we get lost (out here) and we thought it would be a good idea to do something special for the kids, something to let them see how the community cares for them.”

Once Key and Eller started “brainstorming,” Key described, their ideas came together “real quick.”

“It ended up being one of the best things we’ve ever had around here,” Key said, estimating a crowd of “around 200” was in attendance.

“The kids, their parents and all of us enjoyed the festival,” she said.

Key expressed gratitude, first to Officer Eller and the park owners, T and R Enterprise, who, she said, “agreed it was the right thing to do.”

“We have this big open space on Blue Bird Lane, and what better way to use it than for this community-wide event. We all decided it was the perfect time and place to give back – and to put on this festival.”

But, Key was quick to say, “We couldn’t have done it without getting everyone involved, especially Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, a few local churches, our neighbor organizations and other businesses and volunteers.”

It was especially important, Key said, to have the law enforcement presence “to teach our kids that they are our friends and are here for us in the good times, too — not just when something bad happens or when someone is in trouble.”

It was a great way to bring the community together, Key added. “The sponsors provided everything that we needed,” she said. “From food, lots of candy for trick-or-treating, fun activities, music, a bounce house, and more. We (Bradford Park) provided what we called Shelby’s S’Mores Station, which seemed to go over well.”

From the bottom of her heart, Key said, “We want to thank everybody for coming together to make a difference, for spreading the love. It proved that kindness goes a long way.”

And will they do it again, we asked?

“We sure plan to do it again,” Key responded. “Hopefully, in the spring or next summer, we can do another festival.”

Key and Eller, together, would like to thank the following for helping to sponsor the festival: Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, WAMY Community Action, Harvest House Church, Cornerstone Summit Church, Walmart of Boone (for the hot dogs!), Hospitality House Northwest NC, Hunger & Health Coalition, Inc., Mohr Fun Events,

Boone Moose Lodge 1805, Town of Boone/PD, Coca-Cola of Boone,

Crosspoint Church, High Country Community Health, Goodtymes Inflatables, Northwest Regional Housing Authority, Homestead Recovery Center and Triple T Pumping.