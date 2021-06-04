Brian Stokes Mitchell & Megan Hilty Added to An Appalachian Summer Festival Lineup

The Broadway Stars Take the Outdoor Stage at State Farm Road Concert Lot

on July 17 for a Night of Broadway Hits and Unforgettable Music

An Appalachian Summer Festival (AASF) is thrilled to announce that Brian Stokes Mitchell & Megan Hilty have been added to the lineup for An Appalachian Summer Festival., July 2-31, 2021 The Broadway stars will take the outdoor stage at State Farm Road Concert Lot for an evening of Broadway hits and unforgettable music on Saturday, July 17 at 8pm. Seating is configured in pods of 2, 4 and 6. Tickets for the Mitchell-Hilty concert and all other festival events are on sale now at www.appsummer.org or by calling the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office at 828-262-4046.

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Megan Hilty replaces the previously scheduled Leslie Odom, Jr. concert, which Mr. Odom had to cancel due to conflicts with his touring schedule. Anyone holding tickets to the Leslie Odom, Jr. concert may call the box office for a straight ticket-for-ticket trade to the Brian Stokes Mitchell & Megan Hilty performance, or to request a full refund.

Dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country’s finest conductors and orchestras. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along. In 2016 he was awarded his second Tony Award, the prestigious Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his Charitable work with The Actors Fund. That same year Stokes was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Megan Hilty may be best known for starring as Ivy Lynn on the musical-drama series Smash on NBC. Most recently, she starred in the Lifetime movie Patsy and Loretta, for which she received a Critics Choice nomination and won a Women’s Image Award for her portrayal of country music legend Patsy Cline. Megan rose to prominence for her work on Broadway, where she played Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. She then created the role of Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 the Musical, and was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Brooke Ashton in Noises Off.

This year’s festival features a mix of in-person outdoor and indoor performances plus livestreaming and virtual options, across multiple campus venues. All events have limited capacity seating, so tickets are selling quickly. However, indoor events at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts have recently been revised to open up additional seating while continuing to maintain socially distanced protocols. While 4- and 6-person pods for indoor shows are mostly sold out, the box office will strive to accommodate those with groups of three or more. If you were unable to get tickets earlier due to parameters posed by pod seating, please call 828-262-4046 for assistance.

