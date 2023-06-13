BRAHM awarded Presentation Grant from South Arts for artist residency with electriccellist Brianna Tam

Blowing Rock, NC – BRAHM (The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is pleased to accept a Presentation Grant of $1,000 from South Arts to fund an artist residency with electric cellist, Brianna Tam. The residency will consist of a public presentation on Thursday, October 12th, at 6 pm at BRAHM. On Friday, October 13th, Tam will host a presentation for string students at

Blowing Rock Elementary School. The residency will conclude on Saturday, October 14th, with a concert at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone.

With her classical cello training and exciting electric sound, Brianna Tam’s residency will

provide a transformative and immersive experience for all who participate. The South Arts Presentation Grant provides the support to allow BRAHM to host Tam who has been described as a “string quartet unto herself.” This residency is a wonderful example of both South Arts and BRAHM fulfilling their goals of promoting and sustaining Southern art.

This event series is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the North Carolina Arts Council.

The mission of BRAHM is to provide cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, activities, and permanent collections.

The mission of South Arts is to advance Southern vitality through the arts.

The mission of the National Endowment for the Arts is to advance equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, fostering and sustaining an environment in which the arts benefit everyone in the United States.

