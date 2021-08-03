BRAHM Announces Four New Board of Trustee Members Elected for Three Year Terms

BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is pleased to announce its new Trustee members who were recently elected at the Annual Meeting. Trustees serve three-year terms and are actively engaged in the leadership of the museum. This year’s class of Trustees is: Dan McLamb, Brent Moore, Maria Saterbo, and Cantey Tanner. Officers for 2021-22 are President – Sandy Huff, Vice President – Joe Coyne, Treasurer – Dean Hamric, and Secretary – Teresa Caine.

Dan McLamb grew up in Benson, North Carolina, and obtained his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has practiced law in Raleigh for over 40 years, primarily defending professional liability cases. He is one of only a handful of lawyers in North Carolina who has been admitted to fellowship in the three leading national societies for litigators: American College of Trial Lawyers, International Association of Barristers, and International Academy of Trial Lawyers. In the past, he has served on the Visual Arts Exchange Board of Advisors in Raleigh.

Brent Moore is a native of North Carolina, growing up in Lexington and visiting Blowing Rock as a child with his parents and grandparents. After graduating from college, he worked in the furniture industry as a sales broker, then he started his real estate career in the Triangle in 1993 with Prudential, which later became Berkshire Hathaway. He has been a real estate broker with James B. Collier Real Estate, since moving permanently to Blowing Rock in 2015. Brent has owned a home in Blowing Rock for 22 years, built a new home in Mayview, and moved his permanent residence to Blowing Rock in 2015. He is an amateur artist and collector of art and pottery. Community service includes Triangle United Way, Art Curator for the Raleigh LGBT Center, and recently serving on the membership, recreation, and wine club committees at the Blowing Rock Country Club.

The arts and organizations that benefit children and families have always been the focus of Maria Saterbo’s board involvement and volunteering for over 35 years. She was born in Cuba to Spanish parents and grew up in Central Florida where she and her husband Bryan still reside. She is a graduate of Florida Southern College with a BA degree in Education. Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern was her first board involvement and she is still involved as a member and part of the Art Trust Committee. She has been a BRAHM member for many years.

Cantey Tanner was born and raised in Charlotte, NC, spending summers throughout her life in Blowing Rock. She attended Hollins College and UNC-Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in Psychology. After practicing as a clinical psychologist for 10 years, she retired to pursue her passion of figurative sculpture. Over the last 4 decades, she has enjoyed a career of portrait sculpture, creating commissioned bronze portraits for individuals and galleries throughout the Southeast. Cantey has spent many years as a volunteer and/or Board member of community organizations in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Blowing Rock. She has loved her involvement with BRAHM, taking a leadership role with the last three Galas, and looks forward to serving on the Board.

These Trustees join our returning Trustees: Teresa Caine, Joe Coyne, Nelson Crisp, Linda Gilleland, Sue Glenn, Dean Hamric, Sandy Huff, Miriam Kimsey, Eric Overcash, Mary Ann Poole, Lee Rocamora, Jess Wehrmann, and Jean Wilkinson.

BRAHM is located in downtown Blowing Rock and is open to the public, free of charge, Tues. – Sat. 11-5 and Sun. 11-4.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

