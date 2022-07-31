Brad Gates and Patrick Richardson Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through August 7

Come meet Brad Gates and Patrick Richardson, two distinctively different artists who share Edgewood Cottage this week.

Brad Gates’s piece

Brad Gates, who works in acrylic paint and ink, is a self-taught impressionist artist who is a full-time Blowing Rock resident. Although not formally trained, Brad has been creating art throughout his life, inspired by travels to the great museums of the world. Stylistically, Brad’s art focuses on the principles of pointillism, using thousands of small brushstrokes or pen marks to compose images when viewed from afar. Brad would enjoy meeting you and discussing his distinctive process from August 1st through August 7th at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock. Please visit www.bradgatesfineart.com for more information about Brad and his art.

Patrick Richardson’s piece

Patrick Richardson paints things he experiences, either physically or mentally, and almost every painting has a story. While most works are experiential, his non-experiential works requires him to do extensive research to surface and present his interpretation on canvas. An engineer by trade, Patrick would enjoy discussing his work and process with you at Edgewood Cottage from August 1st through August 7th.

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

