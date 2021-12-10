Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market Hosts Gingerbread Day on December 11

Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is excited to announce Gingerbread Day at

the Market!

Build your own gingerbread house while you’re at the market and enter it into the gingerbread

house competition! The market will provide the materials, and the winner of the competition will

receive a gift basket prize. There is a $5 suggested donation to participate, but nobody will be

turned away due to lack of funds.

Kids can decorate their own gingerbread person at the kids’ booth while they listen to stories

like “Hansel and Gretel”.

You can also take pictures in the witch’s house from “Hansel and Gretel”, complete with a candy

trail and oven.

Margie Mansure of NC Cooperative Extension, will also do a cooking demonstration with free

samples for inspiration for your local grocery shopping.

You can also buy some local gingerbread treats from vendors like All You Knead, Blue Ridge

Confections and Sweet Dreams Patisserie and more while you’re there.

Come out from 9am-noon for a day full of gingerbread fun!

