Boone’s Rosemary Walker to Compete in the Irish World Championship in Belfast

By Sharra Phelon

Great things have started early in life for Rosemary Walker. With a large family and becoming a new big sister, for the fourth time, this talented young lady is on her way to Belfast after qualifying in 7th place out of 71 dancers at the Southern Region Oireachtas on December 3, 2021. This is exciting news for her and her family.

Rosemary’s family is not only big on support, but fairly large as well. Her parents are Bart and Robina, with children listed in descending age order: Hayden, Josephine, Rosemary, Patrick, Margaret, Maryanne, and Callum.

Rosemary has been dancing for half of her life. Rosemary said, “I have been dancing since I was six, so six years, not only Irish Dance, but I also do Scottish Highland dancing.”

As a twelve-year-old, she has already learned what is required to be elite. “It takes really hard work to improve, and to make the corrections from my dance teacher, training every day, and keep pushing through when you are really tired or don’t feel like practicing.” She went on to say, “It takes a lot of sacrifice. I have missed many of my friend’s birthday parties, and I cut out a lot of skiing. My family ski races, so I miss some practices and races. I also have to work around dance to keep up with my schoolwork by doing some schoolwork in the car or a lot on one day when I have more time.”

Though much focus is currently on Rosemary, the art of dance is not uncommon to this family. Her mother has had experience with ballet and gymnastics. And with her being a 2nd generation Scottish American, having her children connect with their Celtic culture through dance and music seems important to all of them.

You’ve probably guessed it: Rosemary’s talents extend beyond the dance floor. She is accustomed to playing the violin, with Celtic music being the focus and some classical instruction and bluegrass thrown in just for fun.

So, when this exciting day arrives, who will be joining young Rosemary? Since everyone cannot attend, her parents including new baby brother, Callum, and best friend and fellow Irish dancer, Josephine, who is also her big sister, will be joining her in November for the competition in Belfast. What an exciting time for the Walker family. Just when you would think nothing could top having a new baby brother!

The Irish Dance World Championships will be held April 10-17. Rosemary’s age group U12 dances on Sunday, April 10th. Here is a link to the World Championships site: https://www.clrg.ie/index.php/en/championships/world-championships-2022.html

