Boonerang Music & Arts Festival releases 2023 music lineup

Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, Larry Keel Experience, Abby Bryant among 20 acts to perform in downtown Boone, N.C.

BOONE, N.C. — Propelled by an enthusiastic reception in its inaugural year, the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival today announces its music lineup for the second annual free community event presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners. The festival returns to downtown Boone Thursday through Saturday, June 15-17.

Larry Keel Experience

Twenty musical acts confirmed for the 2023 edition of Boonerang include Asheville-based, born-in-Boone funk outfit Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, bluegrass icons the Larry Keel Experience, blues and soul rockers (and App State alums) Abby Bryant & The Echoes, wife-and-husband roots duo Zoe & Cloyd and classical-inspired folk purveyors the Kruger Brothers.

Dr. Bacon, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, DaShawn Hickman, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Will Easter and the Nomads, Ashley Heath and Her Heathens, Carolina Reapers, Possum Jenkins, Banana da Terra, Supatight, Clint Roberts & The Holler Choir, Jeff Little Trio, Nobody’s Business, Crys Matthews and the Burnett Sisters Trio also join the 2023 lineup.

“We are very excited to bring another diverse lineup of Boone-connected artists and bands for our second Boonerang Music & Arts Festival,” said Mark Freed, the Town of Boone’s director of cultural resources. “With two festival nights leading up to Saturday and more bands than last year, it is going to be a full weekend with something for everyone.”

Abby Bryant & The Echoes

The event will once again feature performances and activities at multiple downtown locations, an arts and crafts market, silent disco and kids’ activities — in addition to the array of food, drinks and shopping always available in downtown Boone.

The festival officially expands to three days in 2023, kicking off with a celebration of the legendary Doc Watson at the Appalachian Theatre on Thursday. Boonerang also plans continued partnerships with 641rpm and Boone Area Community Radio as well as other venues to promote additional performances throughout the weekend.

Interested in vending or volunteering at Boonerang 2023? Look for the “Get Involved” tab at BoonerangFest.com for more information, including the vendor application, due by Feb. 10.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the festival or participating in activity programming are asked to contact Freed at 828-268-6280 or mark.freed@ck-evanstownofboone.net.

For more information about Boonerang, visit BoonerangFest.com.

