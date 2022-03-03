Boonerang 22, The Official Music and Arts Festival of The Town of Boone, June 18 2022

Boonerang Lineup 2022

Town Mountain, Acoustic Syndicate, Melissa Reaves, Alexa Rose on tap for free community event

Artists with ties to the High Country will return to Boone this summer for the inaugural Boonerang Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, June 18.

Presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners, the free event will feature performances and activities throughout the day at multiple downtown locations, including a street stage on South Depot Street.

Town Mountain

Musical artists include progressive bluegrass stalwarts Acoustic Syndicate, hard-driving pickers Town Mountain, rock-n-roll queen Melissa Reaves and sterling singer-songwriter Alexa Rose. Joining them on the lineup — ranging from roots and reggae to rock and gospel — are Songs From the Road Band, Tray Wellington Band, Chalwa, The Naked Gods, Soul Benefactor, Junaluska Gospel Choir, The King Bees, Lazybirds, Urban Soil Duo and WiseApple.

Boonerang – June 18, 2022

“It’s really a homecoming — we hope everybody will Boonerang,” said Mark Freed, director of cultural resources for the Town of Boone. “Everyone who’s spent some time in Boone and has gone away loves to Boonerang back and spend some time in the High Country, and there’s no better time than the beginning of summer.”

An arts and crafts market, concerts at The Appalachian Theatre and Jones House Cultural Center, kids’ activities and events at local businesses are all part of the Boonerang fun — in addition to the array of food, drinks and shopping always available in downtown Boone.

Alexa Rose

The Boonerang weekend kicks off with a Friday evening concert at the Jones House Cultural Center on King Street, part of the free Summer Concerts at the Jones House series held every Friday from June 10 to Sept. 2. The Town of Boone’s annual Doc Watson Day Celebration, which has previously taken place on the third weekend of June, will move to Friday, Aug. 19.

Boonerang is one of many events taking place throughout the year as part of Boone 150, the town’s Sesquicentennial Celebration marking 150 years since Boone was incorporated.

Boonerang is sponsored by the Town of Boone, Explore Boone, Downtown Boone Development Association, Watauga County Economic Development Commission, Watauga Arts Council and Double Wood Farm.

Look for more information at BoonerangFest.com, including volunteer opportunities, in the coming weeks.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Freed at 828-268-6280 or [email protected] Artists interested in participating in the market should contact Watauga Arts Council Executive Director Amber Bateman at [email protected]

Courtesy of the Town of Boone

