Boone VFW Post 7031 to Host Dinner and a Show on August 20

It’s that time again! Boone VFW Post 7031 invites everyone to come on out to a dinner and a show on Saturday, August 20 from 3-7 p.m.
Renowned country chef Randy Blake will be cooking up a feast for the ages!
Guests will be served their choice of 10oz ribeye loin, salmon, fried flounder, oysters (fried or raw), scallops along with baked potato or fries, a salad or coleslaw, and dinner rolls.
Prices:
Ribeye dinner- $20.00
Scallop dinner- $15.00
Flounder, and/or Oyster dinner $14.00
Salmon Dinner $14.00
People are welcome to stay and join VFW for dinner or call ahead and have food ready to go.
This dinner will also be joined with a live performance from none other than the talented Will Easter and the Nomads!
Dinner will begin at 3 p.m. and continue to be served until 7 p.m. The band will be playing from 4-6 p.m.
This event is open to the public, and applications will be available for those eligible to join the auxiliary or become a full member.
For more information, visit the Boone VFW Post 7031 Facebook event page at: Dinner and Will Easter and the Nomads
Hope to see you there!
Courtesy of Boone VFW Post 7031.
