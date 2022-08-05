Boone VFW Post 7031 to Host Dinner and a Show on August 20

It’s that time again! Boone VFW Post 7031 invites everyone to come on out to a dinner and a show on Saturday, August 20 from 3-7 p.m.

Renowned country chef Randy Blake will be cooking up a feast for the ages!

Guests will be served their choice of 10oz ribeye loin, salmon, fried flounder, oysters (fried or raw), scallops along with baked potato or fries, a salad or coleslaw, and dinner rolls.

Prices:

Ribeye dinner- $20.00

Scallop dinner- $15.00

Flounder, and/or Oyster dinner $14.00

Salmon Dinner $14.00

People are welcome to stay and join VFW for dinner or call ahead and have food ready to go.

This dinner will also be joined with a live performance from none other than the talented Will Easter and the Nomads!

Dinner will begin at 3 p.m. and continue to be served until 7 p.m. The band will be playing from 4-6 p.m.

This event is open to the public, and applications will be available for those eligible to join the auxiliary or become a full member.

For more information, visit the Boone VFW Post 7031 Facebook event page at: Dinner and Will Easter and the Nomads

Hope to see you there!

Courtesy of Boone VFW Post 7031.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

