Boone United Methodist Church Offers Blessing of the Pets on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m.

Graphic submitted.

BOONE, N.C. – On Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m., Boone United Methodist Church is inviting the community to bring pets to the lawn behind the church for a blessing from one of the pastors of Boone United Methodist Church. Pastors will offer prayers for pets both great and small.

During the Blessing of the Pets, a pet food drive is taking place. Donations of small bags of dog and cat food are being accepted to benefit the pets of persons who are experiencing homelessness.

About Boone United Methodist Church: Boone United Methodist Church (Boone UMC), located near Downtown Boone, is a church with ministries for people of all ages, from birth to 110. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection, and service. For more information, go to www.booneumc.org.

Courtesy of Boone United Methodist Church.

