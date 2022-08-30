Boone United Methodist Church Hosts Mini Concert, Hot Dog Night With Brayden Frasure

Brayden Frasure with The Little Red’s Wagon. Photo courtesy of www.littleredswagon.com

Boone United Methodist Church is inviting the community to a mini concert and hot dog dinner Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Courtyard behind the church building, beginning at 5:00 pm, with young humanitarian and vocal talent, Brayden Frasure. Food will be served beginning at 5:30 pm., and donations will be accepted.

Twelve-year-old Brayden lives in the Catawba Valley area of North Carolina, with his parents and operates The Little Red’s Wagon food truck to feed and support people facing homelessness. Hot dogs will be served from the food truck for Boone UMC’s Thursday Night Dinner, a weekly dinner that brings together people who attend and do not attend church services for a meal.

Featured on NBC show Little Big Shots in 2020, Brayden also is an extraordinary vocal talent, and will perform several songs, some with Boone UMC’s children’s choir, as the church kicks off its fall programming for children.

About Boone United Methodist Church: Boone United Methodist Church (Boone UMC), located near Downtown Boone, is a church with ministries for people of all ages, from birth to 110. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection, and service. For more information, go to www.booneumc.org.

About The Little Red’s Wagon: The goal of this food truck is to feed people facing homelessness, as well as to raise support and awareness around the issue. For more information about this faith-based mission, go to www.littleredswagon.com.

Courtesy of Boone United Methodist Church.

