Boone United Methodist Church Hosting Great Day of Service This Saturday and Hosting Vaccine Clinic on Friday Aug. 27

This Saturday, Aug. 28, as part of their Mission Celebration weekend, Boone United Methodist Church is going out into the High Country community to serve. Service projects and engagements include writing letters of encouragement for frontline workers at the hospital and health care facilities, as well as people who are incarcerated; helping move an elderly person into a new home; helping at Hunger and Health Coalition; splitting firewood to keep people warm this winter; planting flowers and painting at Appalachian Wesley Foundation; and gardening with Todd’s Table and the BUMC Community Garden.

Many of these service opportunities are ongoing. For more information or to volunteer for future dates, contact [email protected].

And this Friday, Aug. 27, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Boone United Methodist Church is hosting a Vaccine Clinic in their Family Life Center. The Clinic is open to the community on a walk-in basis. Boone UMC is located on 471 New Market Blvd., in Boone.

For each person receiving a vaccination, gift cards for $100 are available, and drivers who bring a person for vaccination are eligible for a $25 gift card. Vaccines are free, and insurance and ID are not required. Persons with a chronic health condition or anyone with concerns should consult their doctor before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

About Boone United Methodist Church

Boone United Methodist Church (Boone UMC), located near Downtown Boone, is a church with ministries for people of all ages, from birth to 110. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection, and service.

