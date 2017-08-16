Boone Town Council To Meet Thursday, Aug. 17, To Fill Vacant Seat on the Council

Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 4:50 pm

The Boone Town Council will meet on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The council will review and take action on a report from the town’s Sustainability, Economics and Environment Committee outlining its 2017 sustainability goals. See the list below.

The council will consider the approval of an agreement for technical services relating to downtown redevelopment by the UNC School of Government through its Development Finance Initiative. The services will cost nearly $100,000. See the proposed statement of work and the project area, including property PIN numbers here, here.

Staff is requesting direction regarding additional safety measures on New Market Boulevard. Staff is determining if there is “support for adding additional limited speed calming and pedestrian safety measures” on the road.

The Boone Town Council will appoint and swear in an individual to serve the remaining four months of Councilwoman Jennifer Teague’s position. Teague resigned due to moving outside town limits.

Those that applied include Marshall Ashcraft, Quint David and Connie Ulmer.

See the entire agenda/meeting packet here, including applications from Ashcraft, David and Ulmer.

The Boone Town Council will possibly reschedule its September meeting on the 14th as opposed to Sept. 21 because of a N.C. League of Municipalities Annual connect City Vision Conference.

Comments

comments