Boone Town Council To Hold Public Hearing on Proposed 17-18 Budget on Thursday, June 15

Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 2:04 pm

By Jesse Wood

Before adopting the fiscal year 2017-18 budget, the Boone Town Council will hold a public hearing at its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 15.

Town Manager John Ward released his recommended budget in late May. The $15-million budget is a 1 percent increase over the current year’s budget. Budget highlights documented in Ward’s budget message include:

Maintains current tax rate at $0.41

Recommends no increases in water and sewer fees

Maintains current service levels

Recommends no new positions

Recommends a 3 percent pay for performance for town employees

$115,000 fund balance for Outside Agency funding

However, the above slightly changed after Boone Town Council combed through the budget during a workshop retreat earlier this week. Ward confirmed that the council, in a 4-1 vote with Councilwoman Jennifer Teague as the lone nay vote, tentatively approved increasing the budget by $194,730.

That funding increase included $100,000 to the Appalachian Theatre restoration project, an extra $10,000 to Southern Appalachian Historical Association and $84,730 to fund both a police officer position and a patrol car.

See the budget message below and note that the following doesn’t include the changes council made earlier this week.

The Boone Town Council will meet in the Council Chambers on Blowing Rock Road at 5:30 p.m.

Peruse the entire budget here.

