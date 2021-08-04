Boone Town Council Appoints Town New Council Member and Announces New Public Town Meeting Protocols to be Held Virtually

On May 20, 2021, Councilperson Dustin Hicks announced their resignation, effective July 31, 2021. During the Special Town Council Meeting on August 3, 2021, Jon Dalton George was elected to fill the vacant seat of Councilperson Dustin Hicks. Councilperson George will be seated until December 2021.

Moving forwards, the Town Council unanimously voted to delay the August 23rd Public Hearing to September 27th and host the meeting in a virtual format. The Town Council also voted for all future Town Council meetings and town board, commission and committee meetings to be held virtually until further notice. In addition, the Town Council has scheduled a Special Town Council meeting for Friday, August 6th at 11:00am via Webex to discuss mask requirements and protective Covid-19 measures for Town of Boone Staff.

