Boone Police Investigating Complaints of Threats of Violence Made by a Student at WHS

On Nov. 16, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Boone Police received a complaint of threats of violence being made by a student at Watauga High School. Boone Police and Watauga County School System personnel have launched an investigation and are vigorously pursuing the facts.

In order to ensure the safe and normal operations of school, extra officers will be on the Watauga High School campus to augment the normal school system security protocols. Boone Police have been in consultation with our law enforcement partners, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, concerning this incident.

Anyone who has any information concerning these threats is asked to contact the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900 or tips can be submitted to High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, www.highcountrycrimestoppers.com.

