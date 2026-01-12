Boone Police Department Announces Citizens Police Academy

Provided by: Boone Police Department

Are you interested in learning more about law enforcement to include patrol officer functions, criminal investigations, K9 operations, community policing, or just want to become more familiar with the Boone Police Department in general? Now is your opportunity!

The Boone Police Department is now accepting applications for the Spring 2026 session of the Citizens Police Academy (CPA). Class meetings are held at the Boone Police Department each Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The CPA will begin on March 5th, 2026, and will conclude on April 23th, 2026, with a graduation from the program.

Interested citizens are encouraged to contact the Boone Police Department and complete the required application. Space is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis and will be based on application approval. Please return your application no later than Monday, February 26th, 2026.

You will find more information and a link to apply for the Citizens Police Academy on the Boone Police Department website: http://www.townofboone.net/citizenspoliceacademy

Thank you for your interest in the Citizens Police Academy!

For printed applications, please return to:

Boone Police Department

Attn: Lieutenant David Osborne

1500 Blowing Rock Rd.

Boone, NC 28607