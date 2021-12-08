Boone Police Department Adds Three Hybrid Vehicles to its Fleet

The Boone Police Department recently received three Toyota Rav4 AWD Hybrids. The vehicles were purchased in early October at Modern Toyota of Boone. After receiving the new SUV’s, they were up-fitted with emergency equipment, emergency lighting, additional organizers, and storage systems. The three vehicles entered service at the beginning of December, with two currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and the third assigned to the Community Resource Officer.

In order to remain the front-runner of industry trends, the implementation of hybrid technology and updating the vehicle graphics and police markings is a must. Gradient shading in the lettering allows for a subtle contrast in the graphics, which are now fully reflective rather than previously used contrast reflective materials. The graphics are single pieced graphics printed on the latest 3M material using an eco-solvent which is more environmentally friendly.

These hybrid vehicles burn less fuel by running on electricity part-time, which ultimately reduces the amount of carbon emissions from the town fleet, while also reducing the cost of fuel. The Town of Boone has been working aggressively to eliminate the town’s environmental footprint. Adding hybrid vehicles to the Town’s fleet moves the Town of Boone closer to the goal of zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2050.

“I’m proud of our staff for being open to changing technology and sustainability. These new hybrid police vehicles will be added to the existing hybrid fleet vehicles in Administration, Planning & Inspections and Public Works. We are working hard to become more sustainable, reduce costs and to protect our environment, all of which will help make Boone better,” said Boone Town Manager John A. Ward III.

For more information regarding the new Toyota Rav4 AWD Hybrids, please contact Chief LeBeau at [email protected] or (828) 268-6927.

