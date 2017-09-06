Boone Police Host Bike Rodeo on Sept. 16 at Hardin Park, Kicks Off Watch for Me NC Campaign

Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 1:56 pm

Boone Police, in conjunction with other Town departments and community partners, will be hosting a Bike Rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, 9 a.m. to noon, at Hardin Park School, 361 Jefferson Road, to kick-off our fall Watch For Me NC campaign.

Activities will include:

Bike Helmet Fit & Safety Checks;

Bike Inspection & Safety Checks;

Bicycle Safety Lessons;

Fun Activities, Healthy Snacks, & Prizes.

Come out and join your Police Department and learn about bike safety.

The Watch for Me NC program, which began in 2012, directs safety and educational messages toward drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, along with enforcement efforts by area police to crack down on some of the violations of traffic safety laws. As part of the effort, communities who apply and are invited to become partners receive additional support and training from the N.C. Department of Transportation. The UNC Highway Safety Research Center provides technical support with implementation and evaluation.

To learn more about “Watch For Me NC” visit www.watchformenc.org

