Boone Drug ‘Buys Boone Lunch’ on Wednesday, August 18 at F.A.R.M. Cafe

Plan to dine at F.A.R.M. Cafe on Wednesday, August 18, for a special meal sponsored and prepared by the former downtown Boone Drug staff. Prior to opening its doors in 2012, F.A.R.M. Cafe’s King Street location was home to the historic Old Thyme Soda Fountain and Grille. For old time’s sake, this event will feature one of the community’s favorite dishes, Boone Drug’s famous lasagna special. They’ll also be preparing peach cobbler for dessert!

The ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ program allows individuals, businesses, and clubs to make a donation that covers the basic meal and operating expenses for one day at F.A.R.M. Cafe. Thanks to Boone Drug’s generosity, all additional donations made on Wednesday, August 18, will directly support F.A.R.M. Cafe’s mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country. F.A.R.M. Cafe hopes everyone can join them for this memorable event and welcomes the Boone Drug staff back into the cafe!

F.A.R.M. Cafe is a nonprofit, donate-what-you-can community cafe where no one is denied a meal due to an inability to pay. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources, whenever possible. Kids eat free everyday, and the hours are Tuesday-Friday from 11-2pm. If you or your business is interested in sponsoring a ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ please visit www.farmcafe.org or contact Elena Dalton at [email protected] for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

