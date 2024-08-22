Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Introduces 2024 Spirit of Boone Community Award Winners 

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Spirit of Boone, its 75th Annual Membership Gathering on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at Grandview Ballroom at Appalachian State’s North End Zone Facility.

The Chamber will honor its 2024 Community Award winners as part of this event. Nine local leaders and businesses are recognized for their accomplishments over the past year, each blending professional achievements with a spirit of resiliency that has served as a driving force throughout the business community this year. Meet your 2024 Spirit of Boone Community Award Winners!

2024 Community Award Winners

Alfred Adams Award for Economic Development – Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute

The Alfred Adams Award for Economic Development recognizes individuals and/or organizations who have worked for the orderly growth and development of Boone and Watauga County. Adams served as a local banker and prominent community organizer. He provided influence on many Chamber committees in the organization’s formative years. This award is sponsored annually by Foscoe Companies.

Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute has been a catalyst for economic development in the Boone area since opening its Watauga Campus in 1998. Today that campus features six buildings, including an expansion of its occupational training facility set for completion in early 2025. The building will include expanded capacity for construction trades and further enhancement of the nursing program.

Truly the “community’s college,” CCC&TI stands out for its exceptional affordability and flexibility, catering to a diverse student body that spans various ages, careers, goals, and backgrounds. By offering an array of programs that meet the needs of traditional students, working adults, or anyone in between, CCC&TI has empowered its students to pursue education and training that fits their unique circumstances. This adaptability has enabled countless residents of the High Country to advance their careers or pivot toward new endeavors, directly contributing to the region’s economic vitality.

Dr. Mark Poarch is in his seventh year as President of CCC&TI and was recognized in 2023 as the North Carolina Community College System President of the Year. Under his guidance, CCC&TI has expanded its facilities and curriculum to meet the evolving needs of the community. He and his team connect regularly with representatives from Watauga High School, Appalachian State University, local business and industry partners, and community leaders to ensure the college’s curriculum is aligned with current workforce needs.

Celebrating 60 years of serving communities in Northwest North Carolina, CCC&TI’s dedication to adapting to current workforce trends helps meet the business community’s demand for qualified professionals. Their mission not only supports the growth of local businesses but also fosters a thriving workforce that can adapt to the area’s evolving economic landscape.

Kathy Crutchfield Citizen of the Year – Tina Houston

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Kathy Crutchfield Citizen of the Year Award annually to an individual who exemplifies a selfless work ethic while impacting and supporting a broad array of community partners. The award is presented annually by Beech Mountain Resort.

A beacon for community spirit, entrepreneurship and dedication, Tina Houston has created a seat at the table for everyone in the Boone area. Starting her legacy in the restaurant industry in 1999 with Reid’s Cafe & Catering Co., in Banner Elk, Tina is known not only for her delicious food but also for her deep commitment to quality service and sourcing local food and products. She has expanded her restaurant business footprint in Boone by opening The Beacon Butcher Bar and has transformed the popular Betty’s Biscuits food truck to a new brick-and-mortar restaurant in the heart of downtown Boone.

Tina’s journey to establish Betty’s Biscuits’ new location was not without its challenges. Working closely on the project with Greene Construction, she navigated the complexities of opening her own establishment, fostering a spirit of cooperation that has enhanced the downtown scene. Tina’s ability to weave stories of her family into her businesses while embracing ideas that a new space fosters, further exemplifies her unique contribution to the High Country. Her selfless dedication to her employees, combined with her trained eye on culinary experiences, makes Tina a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

In celebrating Tina Houston, we recognize more than just her culinary success; we honor the way she has nurtured our community with the same care and warmth she puts into every biscuit. Her commitment to bringing people together over delicious food has created a legacy of connection and joy that will continue to enrich our town for years to come.



Sue Wilmoth Award for the Advancement of Tourism – Mystery Hill

The Sue W. Wilmoth Award for the Advancement of Tourism is named for the former Chamber Director, who used her influence in tourism promotion to capitalize on the region’s natural resources while balancing progress with preservation. The award is sponsored annually by the Town of Boone.

Recently celebrating 75 years as one of our region’s most iconic attractions, it’s no mystery that Mystery Hill remains synonymous with tourism to the High Country. Still family-owned and operated, the Underwood’s continue to adapt and surprise locals and tourists alike by bringing fresh attractions and ideas to Mystery Hill while preserving their rich history and a unique, quirky roadside Americana vibe.

Over the past decade, Mystery Hill has added new features like the 1903 Dougherty House Museum and Farmyard, The Mullins Native American Artifacts Collection, Gem Mining at Prospector Hill, Axe and Knife Throwing at Tomahawk Hill, Old-Time Photos at Professor Finnegans, and Bull Riding at the Rodeo Rampage Bull Ride Challenge. In addition to these attractions, Mystery Hill has also enhanced and expanded its retail offerings and event calendar, drawing in over 70,000 visitors year-round and enriching the local tourism economy. Mystery Hill has been recognized as ‘Best of Watauga’ for three consecutive years and was named ‘Business of the Year’ by the Blowing Rock Chamber in 2022.

Through a commitment to both innovation and preservation, the Underwoods have cultivated an environment where tradition and modernity harmoniously coexist, ensuring that Mystery Hill remains vibrant and top of mind for today’s tourists. Their ongoing efforts to refresh the visitor experience while staying true to their mysterious roots highlight their dedication to maintaining the attraction’s unique charm. Their ability to adapt to changing times while preserving the essence of what makes Mystery Hill special stands as a testament to their visionary approach to tourism.

Ben Suttle Special Services Award – Jesse Miller

The Ben Suttle Special Services Award is named for the former Boone Town Councilman and recognizes the spirit of volunteerism in the community. This award is presented annually by Appalachian State University.

When it comes to making a difference, Jesse Miller doesn’t just raise his voice as a volunteer auctioneer, he raises the bar for what it means to serve the community. Jesse has raised well over $1 million for over 100 different non-profit businesses and causes since 2009. Donating his time and engaging talents, he has been vital to the growth and prosperity of the non-profit community in the Boone area, enabling these organizations to amplify their missions and reach more people in need.

Jesse’s heart for philanthropy and community service does not end at the auction block. He is directly involved with many local organizations, including serving on the Appalachian Theatre Board of Trustees. A University of Georgia graduate, Jesse has been serving the Boone, Blowing Rock, and Hickory areas in the insurance industry for 15 years. He is currently the Vice President of Commercial Lines for Highstreet Insurance Partners (formerly First Security Peak Insurance).

Jesse’s multifaceted contributions to the community and volunteerism serve as a testament to his commitment to giving back to the High Country. His dedication to community service embodies a deep-seated commitment to uplifting others and driving positive change. Using his unique skillset has left an indelible mark on our region, proving that true impact comes from the heart and can inspire others to serve with the same genuine intentions.

Baker/Jones Woman of the Year – Talia Freeman

The Baker-Jones Woman of the Year award is named for long-time Chamber volunteers Gillian Baker and Susan Jones. This award honors an inspiring member who exemplifies the qualities of leadership, mentorship, and community involvement. This award is co-sponsored annually by UNC Health Appalachian and Blue Ridge Energy.

Talia Freeman embodies the essence of transformative leadership and community spirit, seamlessly blending innovation with a profound dedication to service. As Director of Marketing for Beech Mountain Resort, she has helped redefine the resort’s impact, from high quality customer service to civic engagement. She has also set the standard for skill building and mentorship of the next generation of industry professionals.

Talia has played a pivotal role in transforming Beech Mountain Resort into a vibrant, year-round tourism destination. Her innovative marketing strategies and successful event management, such as the Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series and the highly impactful Run for Buns, have significantly boosted engagement with the local community. Her efforts have enhanced the visibility and appeal of one of the High Country’s premier attractions and fostered a greater sense of community and purpose through fundraising initiatives that have supported vital causes.

Beyond her professional achievements, Talia’s commitment to education and community development further underscores her impact. As an adjunct professor at Lees-McRae College and former President of the Alumni Board of Directors, she has contributed to shaping future leaders, earning the institution’s prestigious Sullivan Award for her nobility of character and service. Her tenure as Chair of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and her extensive volunteer work with local organizations reflect her dedication to fostering growth and positive change within her community. While the ski slopes may be blanketed in snow, Talia’s influence has created a warm and lasting impact. Her leadership and service continue to inspire those around her, ensuring that the spirit of community thrives through every season.

Wade Brown Award for Community Involvement – Come Back Shack

The Wade Brown Award for Community Involvement is the Chamber’s oldest award, dating back to 1979. Named after the first recipient of the honor, this award recognizes a significant contribution through community engagement. The award is sponsored annually by Blue Ridge Realty & Investment.

Serving its community with the same genuine and meticulous approach that has helped them create an award-winning menu, Come Back Shack defines the term community champion. Come Back Shack was founded in Boone in October of 2011 by brothers Scott and Steven Prewitt, and is renowned for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients and fast, high-quality service. The restaurant’s style and spin on American classics have since allowed them to expand to two additional locations in South Carolina, and in the Fall of 2024, they will add a Downtown Boone location.



In 2024, they launched “Give Back Shack: Feeding Watauga Students,” an initiative dedicated to paying off Watauga County School’s lunch debt. These fundraising nights have become more than just a meal—they’re a lifeline for local students and schools. Through direct donations from customers, 20% of the night’s overall revenue, and t-shirt sales, the Give Back Shack initiative provided over $10,000 toward Watauga County’s school lunch debt. Come Back Shack also regularly hosts community nights benefiting local schools, non-profit organizations, and youth sports teams, with a similar contribution going toward these key community beneficiaries. At Come Back Shack, every bite brings the community closer together, proving that a meal can nourish more than just the body – it can feed the soul of an entire county.

Dan Meyer Partnership Award – Charles Hardin

The Dan Meyer Community Partnership Award recognizes a community leader for their efforts to bring multiple parties together for a common cause. Meyer served as President/CEO of the Chamber for 12 years before retiring in August of 2016. The award is sponsored annually by LifeStore Bank.

In a community where rich history meets new-age development, few have woven these threads together as seamlessly as Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President of twenty years, Charles Hardin. Charles has exemplified the spirit of partnership and dedication throughout our region for over two decades. An Appalachian State University graduate, after time away Charles “Booneranged” back to Watauga County to open Parkway Cafe in Blowing Rock, a decision that has shaped the very fabric of the area.

From co-hosting numerous regional events such as the High Country Economic Kickoff, Business After Hours, Vision Northwest North Carolina, and Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) conferences, to guiding the town of Blowing Rock through periods of significant development, to creating the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Charles’ leadership has been nothing short of exemplary. He has also been the driving force in many regional and county-wide programs, including the Watauga County Economic Development Commission, Appalachian Communities Initiative, Gateway Communities Initiative, and Building Outdoor Communities. He also created the 321 Corridor Group, a bi-annual meeting discussing and improving the section of Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock.

Under his guidance, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has grown in size and influence, culminating in Charles’ prestigious recognition as CACCE’s NC Chamber Executive of the Year in 2019. His leadership impact and collaborative spirit is felt not just within the limits of Blowing Rock, but throughout the entire region and state, making him a true partner in every sense. It’s fitting that this partnership award, named in honor of another remarkable Chamber president, Dan Meyer, goes to someone who has carried the torch just as brightly. As Charles transitions into retirement in December of this year, this award serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment and legacy of leadership.

everGREEN Award For Sustainability – River Girl Fishing Company

The everGREEN Award for Sustainability is presented to a business, organization, project, or person who has furthered the inclusion and integration of sustainable development principles. This annual award is sponsored by Mast General Store.

In 2006, Kelly McCoy combined her passion and knowledge of the New River with her college nickname, “river girl,” and founded RiverGirl Fishing Company, a full-service fishing and rental shop located in the historic crossroads community of Todd, NC. Her goal is to help the community enjoy the New River by providing quality education, equipment, and guidance. Offering a range of activities including tubing, kayaking, canoeing, ecotours, and fly fishing, RiverGirl not only showcases the natural beauty of the area, but also educates visitors about the importance of preserving it. With a passion for the outdoors and a dedication to sharing local knowledge, RiverGirl has become a trusted source of information and experiences for tourists and locals alike.

Understanding the importance of maintaining the cherished New River, RiverGirl regularly organizes trash pickups, rallying volunteers to join in the effort. Every Tuesday, the company hosts “Trashy Tuesday” clean-up events, where staff and community members come together to remove litter from the river. Initiatives like this ensure the New River remains pristine for future generations while fostering a culture of respect and responsibility among participants. With an eye to the future, Kelly invests time and skill into educating junior staff members, further showcasing her commitment to instilling a sense of purpose and responsibility in people who one day may invest in their own river adventure business. By seamlessly integrating education and sustainability into their business model, RiverGirl Fishing Co. enriches the lives of those who enjoy their services and protects the very environment that makes these experiences possible.

Elizabeth Young Award for Community Leadership – Lindsey Sullivan

The Elizabeth Young Award for Community Leadership is presented to a person or organization whose leadership has been pivotal to maintaining the health and vibrancy of our community. The award recognizes leadership that rises above the work of any one business or agency in order to unite and mobilize business, government, non-profit, and civic partners toward an improved quality of life for our entire community. This award is sponsored annually by High Street Insurance.

Lindsey Sullivan works daily to provide positive, healthy outcomes for High Country residents through innovative, collaborative efforts that unite diverse sectors toward common goals. Since relocating to Boone in 2008 and joining AppHealthCare in 2018, Lindsey has leveraged her academic background in Psychology and Social Work to drive impactful change. Her work as a Health Strategist includes focus on family support services, cross-sector coalition building, and health equity, which underscores her commitment to fostering a vibrant and healthy community.

As the lead facilitator for the STABLE Workplaces initiative, Lindsey is at the forefront of a groundbreaking project designed to enhance workplace environments and foster robust, supportive business practices. STABLE Workplaces, which launched in January of 2024, highlights her dedication to advancing workplace standards while also creating a standard for supportive work environments that will provide benefits for the entire community. Focusing on staff training and business leadership, Lindsey is bridging gaps between various sectors and mobilizing them toward a common goal of improved business efficiency, enhanced response procedures, directly impacting the quality of life of area employees.

Lindsey’s role in STABLE Workplaces and her broader contributions to health and community development through her work with AppHealthCare make her a standout leader who is dedicated to enhancing the collective well-being of our community. Lindsey’s leadership lights a path toward a thriving community, where each innovative step she takes echoes with the promise of a healthier, more connected future.

