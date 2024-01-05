Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Announces the Winners of the 2023 Watauga County Business of the Year Awards

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Watauga County Business of the Year Awards. The annual Business of the Year awards are sponsored by Carolina Mountain Title.

The winners will be formally recognized Wednesday, January 10, 2024, during the 8th Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Luncheon, presented by Peak Insurance Group. A limited number of tickets and corporate tables remain for the event which will be held at App State’s Grandview Ballroom.

“This collection of honorees helps showcase not only what is produced, but how lives are impacted by businesses in Watauga County,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “Precision is a common trait of each of our honorees, whether that is seen through the use of cutting-edge technology, forging products through intricate design and physical labor, or establishing confidence in our next generation by honing their skills in preparation and detail. We’ve talked a great deal about our region’s need for economic diversity over the last several years. These strong, growth-minded businesses are excellent examples of what our community is capable of creating and supporting.”





Founded in Maryland in 1986 and later settled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, MOLTOX® is a leading manufacturer of products used in Genetic Toxicology, Industrial Microbiology, Environmental Biology and Molecular Biology. MOLTOX works with some of the largest and most respected scientific companies and universities in the world. In 2023, a quarter of their customers resided on the Fortune 500 list. MOLTOX products are used by seven of the eight recognized Ivy League schools, and the Boone-based business works directly with eight of the ten top pharmaceutical companies in the world.

In 2023, MOLTOX assisted customers in 16 countries and reached many more through their network of 17 global distributors around the world in their pursuit of testing, research and development. MOLTOX benefits from being a well-established and reputable brand through the production of high-quality products and its commitment to work with partners to meet their evolving needs. As evidence of their long-term commitment to its clients, MOLTOX just wrapped up its best year ever with sales increasing 25% over the previous year.

Like many area businesses, the leadership of MOLTOX directly attributes its success to their dedicated staff. With a company culture that prioritizes a strong workplace culture, they strive to provide benefits and perks that make MOLTOX a great place to work. Nearly half of their staff have been with the company for over ten years. MOLTOX employees are also committed to the community they call home. In 2023 the company implemented an employee matching program for charitable giving to 501(c)(3) organizations that are located in or provide services to the High Country. MOLTOX made monetary donations to a dozen local charitable organizations during 2023.





Baker Forge & Tool produces a wide array of steels for the knife making and EDC industry, ranging from custom-designed Mosaic Damascus and San Mai billets, to industry leading CopperMai and BronzeMai. Created from forges, power hammers and hydraulic presses right here in the High Country, Baker Forge constantly develops new patterns and equipment to aid in the craft of forging this steel into an art form unlike any other.

In 2023, Baker Forge and Tool launched three subsidiary companies to both assist their operations and expand into new product markets. Across the company, Baker Forge & Tool surpassed 6,200 units sold while developing dozens of new and innovative steel fusions. Being a popular industry player has seen the establishment of a worldwide following, with over 112,000+ fans, followers, and customers across social media platforms.



Established in 2019, the quick growth of Baker Forge & Tool has led to needed physical changes for the company. Last year, they moved from a 3,000 square-foot shop to a new 10,000 square-foot facility, allowing for the office and photography studio to be consolidated into the new headquarters. The new spaces have allowed for new equipment, and Baker Forge & Tool added to their arsenal of more than a dozen heavy machines with over 50 tons of new forging machinery.



As the company expands, staffing needs have been adjusted to meet new demands. In 2023, Baker Forge & Tool hired and provided skilled training to five new employees, which nearly doubled the size of their staff. As the company’s footprint continues to grow, Baker Forge & Tool anticipates adding 3-4 more employees in 2024.





Mountain Elite All-Star Cheer & Tumbling was established in 2021, offering low commitment tumbling classes for every age and skill level as well as All-Star cheer teams training year-round. Athletes are involved in the High Country community, perform locally, and compete regionally. They train hard but know how to have fun!

Over the last year, Mountain Elite has nearly doubled its roster of athletes, with 68 girls and boys that practice 2-6 hours each week and then travel to compete on weekends. There are an additional 60 students that come once a week for tumbling classes or private instruction. With their growth has come the need for additional staff. What started as a team of two coaches has now grown to 12 coaches and tumbling instructors, with the support of a volunteer parent committee that helps manage the dozens of details and logistics.

In 2023, Mountain Elite started implementing more community and service aspects to their scheduled events. The athletes have participated in parades, hosted donation drives for local organizations, and wrote and delivered Christmas cards to a local senior living center. Before competitions, Mountain Elite athletes write messages of encouragement and motivation to hand out to other teams. The teams are supportive of local middle and high school cheer squads and have worked with the App State Cheer Team over the past year. In the summer of 2024, the company will host their first summer camp, which is open to the public and conducted in partnership with Appalachian State University.

The steady growth of Mountain Elite over the last two years has provided the opportunity for athletes to become comfortable with movements, instilling confidence that serves them in a variety of aspects of life. With limited options in the area, specifically for young girls, to participate in a travelling team sport that teaches them this type of discipline and strength, Mountain Elite has provided growth opportunities for students on and off the competition floor. Over the last year, younger students who started in Mountain Elite’s once-a-month Tiny Tumbler class moved into weekly classes and some even joined a travel team. Kids that were on their first-year team when the business was first established are now growing into exceptional athletes, which allows Mountain Elite participants to compete at a higher level to showcase their skill and dedication.



How Were The Award Winners Selected?



Business of the Year nominations were submitted by Chamber and community members with winners selected by the Chamber’s Business Development committee. The Chamber received nominations for over 30 different High Country businesses. Organizations were awarded based on criteria that includes staying power, growth in sales and/or workforce, innovative products and services, strong response to adversity, contributions to community-oriented projects, and use of local resources in business operations.

“Carolina Mountain Title is thrilled to partner with the Chamber to recognize this year’s award winners,” said Lyndsay Ennis, of Carolina Mountain Title. “These businesses exemplify the tremendous spirit and capabilities of our business community. Each business brings a unique service and experience to Boone, and we are so excited to celebrate them.”

In addition to the Watauga County Business of the Year awards, Business North Carolina will present VPC Builders with its 2023 North Carolina Small Business of the Year award. This honor was originally presented as part of the 28th annual Business North Carolina Small Business of the Year Award Luncheon, held in Chapel Hill, NC on December 8, 2023.

For more information about the 2023 Watauga County Business of the Year Awards, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or by email at info@boonechamber.com.

