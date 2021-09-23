Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Meet the Candidates Forum on Oct. 5th

The annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Meet the Candidates Forum is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5th, from 6:30 – 9:00pm. Due to COVID-19 considerations, this event will be held in a virtual format and streamed live on the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as WATA Radio (1450/96.5). Discussion with local TV outlets for distribution is ongoing and those details will be announced as soon as possible.

As this event is hosted by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, questioning will allow for candidates to inform the local business community about their platform, goals, and objectives. Questions will be asked by a moderator and will come from audience submission as well as suggested topics from the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee.

Those that wish to submit a question in advance can do so by emailing [email protected]. The process of submitting questions during the live event will be shared during throughout the broadcast.

This forum features the nine candidates running for Boone Town Council as well as the lone candidate for Boone Mayor. Each candidate will be given a chance to briefly introduce themselves to the audience before answering a series of questions from the moderator.

The candidates will be grouped by the categories in which they’ll appear on the ballot.

An updated list of candidate RSVPs and a projected schedule follows:

Schedule of Candidates:

6:30 – Event welcome & introduction of Mayoral candidate (Tim Futrelle)

6:35 – Candidate forum for Boone Mayor

7:00 – Introduction of candidates for the unexpired Boone Town Council term:

Eric Brown, Christy Cook, Becca Nenow, Edie Tugman

7:05 – Candidate forum for unexpired Boone Town Council term

8:00 – Introduction of candidates for full Boone Town Council term:

Todd Carter, Dalton George, Benjamin Ray, Virginia Roseman, Eric Woolridge

8:05 – Candidate forum for full Boone Town Council term

9:00 – Event Concludes

Format:

Questions will be asked of all the candidates in a ‘round robin’ format; each having an opportunity to answer first, but all answering the same question. The audience will be allowed to submit written questions during the forum. All questions will be asked by the moderator. Each response will have a 1-minute time limit and each candidate will have a 2-minute closing statement. This forum is not intended to be a debate between candidates or between the audience and the candidates, but rather an opportunity for the citizenry to hear each candidate’s position on topics important to all.

Please contact David Jackson at 828-264-2225 with any further questions.

Candidate RSVPs (as of September 23):

Eric Brown

Christy Cook

Edie Tugman

Todd Carter

Dalton George

Virginia Roseman

Eric Woolridge

Tim Futrelle

Rebecca Nenow

If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email [email protected].

