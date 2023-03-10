Bombs away! Greene, Salinas, Ray lead Pioneers in 17-0 win over Allegheny

Maddox Greene rips a triple down the left field line on March 9 vs. Allegheny, at West Wilkes. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Asked to choose the most impactful play in Watauga baseball’s 17-0 win over Allegheny in the third round of the non-conference tournament at West Wilkes, the answer might be one of several. And, truth be told, the Pioneers’ Maddox Greene likely was involved, directly or indirectly.

Was it Greene’s fielding a sharply hit ground ball and throw to first to get a third out in the first inning, with Allegheny having the bases loaded? Instead, they left three men stranded on base.

Was it Greene ripping a triple down the left field line at the start of the bottom half of the third inning? The ball rolled under the left fielder’s stab at it and rolled all the way to the fence. There might have been a temptation for Greene to try for an inside-the-park home run, but instead he was smartly satisfied with the 3-bagger.

