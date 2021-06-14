Board of Elections to Discuss North Fork and New River III Precincts at Upcoming Meeting

At its upcoming July 13 meeting, the Watauga County Board of Elections will discuss the future of the North Fork Precinct and the Wilson Ridge Road construction project’s impact on voters at the New River III precinct. The public is encouraged to speak at the meeting or to submit comments for the board’s review.

Over the last several years, the requirement of finding registered voters from the North Fork precinct to serve as Election Judges in order to be in compliance with North Carolina statutes has proven to be untenable. Options to address this issue will be the focus of the discussion.

Construction on the 1.9-mile section of road from the intersection of U.S. 421 and Bamboo Road to Bamboo and Wilson Ridge Road and Wilson Ridge to Deerfield Road, which splits the New River III precinct in half, will begin in 2021. The concern of congestion and traffic delay’s impact on accessibility to the polling place located at the National Guard Armory will be the focus of the discussion.

The Board of Elections will meet on July 13 at 5 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Board Room, located in the County Administration Building at 814 W. King Street in downtown Boone. Those wishing to speak at the meeting will sign up when they arrive. Comments for the board may be mailed to PO Box 528, Boone, NC, 28607, or emailed to [email protected] The board can be reached by phone at 828-265-8061.

