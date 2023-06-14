Bluegrass Trio Damn Tall Buildings returns to the Appalachian Theatre

BOONE, NC – Brooklyn-based bluegrass music trio Damn Tall Buildings returns to the Appalachian Theatre stage on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“If you like your bluegrass served with a little punch, attitude, grit and gravy, with that busking spirit that was so present and palpable in the early incarnations of Old Crow Medicine Show and made your realize that string band music could be so much more than fuddy-duddy reenactments by crusty ol’ relics, then the Damn Tall Buildings will slide in nice as a welcome addition to your listening rotation,” said Savingcountrymusic.com.

In their early days, Damn Tall Buildings didn’t rehearse – they busked. Now, whether live or on

record, the band still radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students playing bluegrass

on the street. But anchoring that energy is their instrumental chops, their strong songwriting

and their varied influences that stretch beyond bluegrass, even beyond American roots music

altogether.

Whether sharing lead vocals and instrumental solos or blending their voices into loose, joyous

harmony, the three principal members of Damn Tall Buildings, guitarist/lead vocalist Max

Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk and fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta, blend

elements of bluegrass, blues, roots-rock and vintage swing to create a captivating, high-energy

sound.

Since their busking days, Damn Tall Buildings have grown to new heights over the course of

their decade of creating together. They’ve made four albums: 2014’s Cure-All, 2015’s self-

titled, 2019’s Don’t Look Down and 2022’s Sleeping Dogs. The band has also relocated to

Brooklyn, NY and toured widely, appearing at festivals like Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival,

Philadelphia Folk Festival, Freshgrass Festival, Ossipee Valley Festival, Walnut Valley

Festival, Blissfest and Merlefest. Now based in Brooklyn, NY, they have begun to travel the

globe playing bigger and bigger stages, making lots of friends wherever they go. They carry

with them a connective spirit, welcoming audiences to join in the moment with the band as they

take us on a journey through a well-crafted show. The trio has a knack for making any room

feel a little more like home.

At the Philadelphia Folk Festival, critics raved: “Their lyrics find beauty and glory in the

mundane, workaday struggle of everyday life: time keeps passing, you don’t like your job, you

drink too much, you laugh with your friends, you search for a home, and you dream about what

else might be out there. You carry on. This is what Damn Tall Buildings sings about, what they

seek to share with their audience.”

Reserved tickets to Damn Tall Buildings are just $25 per person, plus taxes & fees. For more information or to join the theatre’s email list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

Events, titles, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

About the Appalachian Theatre

Built in 1938, the Appalachian Theatre, also known as the “High Country’s Showplace”, closed in 2007.

After undergoing a $10 million renovation, the theatre reopened in October of 2019 as a 629-seat,

acoustically pristine nonprofit historic performing arts venue. Its distinctive Art Deco façade and interior design elements provide an exquisite theatrical experience for enjoying film, live concerts, theatre, dance performances and all forms of live entertainment. www.apptheatre.org

