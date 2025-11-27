Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Announces the Brittany Robinson Memorial Scholarship

Provided by: Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is proud to announce a new scholarship fund, the Brittany Robinson Memorial Scholarship. The first award will be made in May 2026.

This scholarship is designed to support the next generation of agricultural leaders in the High Country region of North Carolina. The award will be presented annually to a female student in the High Country who intends to pursue further education in agriculture, sustainable development or animal sciences.

The Brittany Robinson Memorial Scholarship was established to honor Brittany’s passion and commitment to agriculture, animal husbandry, and sustainability. As a first generation farmer with a degree in Environmental Sciences, Brittany’s approach to farming was intentionally sustainable, focusing on organic practices and raising pigs with love and care. Beyond farming, Brittany brought an incredible energy and passion to her work – she innovated easy online ordering from Four Winds Farm, made recipe cards to encourage King Street Farmers Market shoppers to try new vegetables, and was eager to keep learning from other farmers.

After Brittany tragically perished during Hurricane Helene in September 2024, her father and step-mother, Russ and Brenda Robinson, approached Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture about establishing a scholarship fund to honor the legacy of their daughter.

“Brittany was such a bright light in the High Country community,” says BRWIA Executive Director, Liz Whiteman. “We are honored to have the privilege to carry her legacy forward through the Brittany Robinson Memorial Scholarship.”

BRWIA will accept applications for the Brittany Robinson Memorial Scholarship from February 16 through April 1, 2026. One $2,500 award will be announced in May 2026.

The application guidelines are posted at www.brwia.org/scholarship and the application form will be made available in February 2026.

Applicants must reside in Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Watauga, Wilkes or Caldwell counties and plan to attend a university, community college, technical school or graduate program.

Questions about the scholarship should be directed to Liz Whiteman, liz@brwia.org.