Blue Ridge Fiber Guild is Final Artist in Residence Group at Edgewood Cottage This Week Through September 11

The Blowing Rock Historical Society is so excited to welcome the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild to Edgewood Cottage as the final artist-in-residence group of the 2022 summer. If you haven’t yet visited the artists at Edgewood Cottage this summer, here’s a great last opportunity to do so.

The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild is a growing group of High County residents who share an interest in fiber arts. Each member specializes in how they use fibers to produce original functional and decorative artworks. The pieces range from quilts, rugs and wall hangings to unique wearables such as scarves, knitted and felted fashions. Basketry with metal and beaded embellishments and creative sculptural felted works will also be displayed. Come select a lovely piece of fiber art while enjoying demonstrations of spinning, weaving, quilting and other fiber arts at Edgewood Cottage ​from September 5th through September 11th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

