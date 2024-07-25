Blue Ridge Fiber Guild Featured as Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage

Blowing Rock, NC – The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild is thrilled to announce its participation in the Artists in Residence program at Edgewood Cottage from August 5 to August 11. Located at 115 Ginny Stevens Ln, Blowing Rock, NC 28605, this event offers a week of seeing great handmade art, shopping, and community engagement.

Guild members will showcase textile and fiber art, mixed media work, and wearables. In addition to the guild’s diverse array of fiber art, the event will also feature ceramics artist Alysa Cantor, adding another layer of creativity and craftsmanship to the program. All items on display will be available for purchase.

Exhibiting Artists:

Mona Alderson, Jane Campbell, Rita Collie, Karen Dendiu, Nancy Embler, Rhonda Gladden, Sali Gill Johnson, Pam Kicklighter, Jeanne Lawrence, Susan Payne, Beth Reavis, Wen Redmond, Janeene Ross, Susan Sharpe, Andrea Vail, Kelsey Merreck Wagner, Betty Womack

“We’re excited to be back this year! It’s a great chance for the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild to show off the work of our many talented makers with a broad range of items for purchase… quilts, weavings, fairy dolls, hats, felted pieces, hooked and woven rugs, knitted stockings, shawls and scarves, placemats.. and so many other beautifully made things.”

– Andrea Vail, BRFG member and exhibiting artist.

About Blue Ridge Fiber Guild

The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild is dedicated to fostering fellowship and inspiration among individuals with an interest in fiber arts and crafts. The guild aims to share knowledge and skills within the community, promote fiber arts and crafts, and provide revenue opportunities for both the guild and its active members. For more information about the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, including their activities and upcoming events, please visit www.blueridgefiberguild.org.

About Edgewood Cottage

Edgewood Cottage, known as Blowing Rock’s “Cultural Corner,” is steeped in both art and history. Situated on Main Street, across from St. Mary’s Episcopal and Rumple Memorial Presbyterian churches, and next door to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM), Edgewood Cottage holds historical significance from an artistic perspective. Today, it continues to support local artists and serves as a vibrant hub for cultural activities. Visitors are encouraged to explore this historical site and meet the talented Artists in Residence.

Venue: Edgewood Cottage 115 Ginny Stevens Ln, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Gallery Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Public Gallery Reception: Thursday, August 8 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm; Performance by Banjo Buddies

For additional information please contact:



Blue Ridge Fiber Guild: blueridgefiberguild.org

Instagram: @blueridgefiberguild | Facebook (public page and private group): Blue Ridge Fiber Guild



Edgewood Cottage: www.artistsatedgewood.org

