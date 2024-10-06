Blue Ridge Energy Weekend Progress: Outages Down to 11,683 Sunday Morning

Lenoir, North Carolina (Sunday, 10 am – October 6, 2024) – Crews are making much progress as they continue 24/7 power restoration efforts: outages are down to 11,683 as of Sunday, 10 am after a high of 63,000 when Hurricane Helene left behind catastrophic damage last Friday.

“We appreciate the support from members and communities,” said Renee Walker, director public relations. “Crews are working in extremely dangerous,” Walker said, explaining as one example the nature of tree removal from power lines.

“There are hundreds of trees on power lines that must be carefully removed to avoid injury—or worse—to the line technicians or tree specialists we have working with us. A tree on a power line is like a loaded gun” Walker said. “When you’re removing the tree, there’s always the chance the line can snap, propelling the tree or limbs like a bullet. Our crews are doing all the right things to tie down and secure lines and are taking all safety measures in every aspect of power restoration, but it is always a dangerous job.”

An army of over 500 line technicians, along with tree and grading contractors, will continue 24/7 restoration efforts until every Blue Ridge Energy members is restored with power.

General estimated restoration dates are provided at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com. These are broad community descriptions and include other nearby area to those listed; if an community isn’t specifically listed, look for the nearest listed community.

Safety messages to protect the public and those working to restore power:

Protect Line Workers:

Move over if you see a power truck or line technicians working on roadsides. *This is especially difficult work under current conditions with many roads washed out, severely damaged, or down to one lane roads so please slow down for your safety and the protection of all those working to restore power.

Pay attention for flaggers and other traffic directions and indications of work under way.

Don’t drive distracted. Road damage and debris is scattered throughout our service area and crews are working in many areas to put up new power line, bring in new power poles and clearing fallen trees, limbs and debris to conduct their work.

Downed Power Line Safety

Downed power lines can still be energized and therefore dangerous, or even deadly, so stay far away. Downed lines can be hidden underneath fallen trees, water and other affected structures so use caution around these areas. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. Report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

Generator Safety:

Attach a ground wire to the generator to ensure proper grounding and avoid electrocution. The only safe way to connect a portable generator to your home’s wiring is to have a licensed electrical contractor install a transfer switch.

Never connect a generator to your home’s electrical system. It can “backfeed” and potentially harm or kill line technicians working on power lines.

Keep generators away from water.

Always turn off a generator and let it cool down before refueling.

Never use a generator inside your home or garage. Install a carbon monoxide detector for added safety.

To check outage status

Call 1-800-451-5474 to speak with a member service representative

Check our outage map: https://bremco.maps.sienatech.com/

Refer to restoration estimates at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com

Report new outages by calling 1-800-448-2383

Use our Blue Ridge Energy mobile app

Text “OUT” to 70216

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the cooperative’s social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.

