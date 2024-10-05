Blue Ridge Energy Saturday Update – 500+ Strong: Teams Push Forward to Restore Power

Lenoir, North Carolina (Saturday, 2:30 pm – October 5, 2024) – Work continues this Saturday, as over 500 line technicians, along with tree and grading contractors, continue 24/7 power restoration efforts to some 14,000 Blue Ridge Energy members after Hurricane Helene left behind catastrophic damage to western North Carolina.

Crews have made progress since last Friday when 63,000 members were without power at the height of the most damaging storm to hit western North Carolina in recent history. As of Saturday afternoon, a little over 14,000 members remained without power as crews continue work on major infrastructure pieces and tap lines located closer to homes and businesses.

General estimated restoration dates are provided at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com. These are broad community descriptions and include other nearby area to those listed; if your area isn’t specifically listed, look for the nearest listed community.

The cooperative wants to continue reminding the public of several crucial safety messages to protect the public and those working to restore power:

