Blue Ridge Energy Lineman Austin Story Climbing to Greater Heights

Local lineman, Austin Story, claimed second place on the pole, just as he is pictured, in a fierce state-wide competition last week in Nash County. Photo compliments of Blue Ridge Energy.

By Sherrie Norris

Watauga County’s own Austin Story, a line technician with Blue Ridge Energy for the last six years, has made it to the top —again.

According to Renee Walker, director of public relations at Blue Ridge Energy, Story was one of 25 electric cooperative line workers from across North Carolina who raced against the clock, and their peers, for top honors at the 2023 Pole Top Rescue last Thursday at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount.

The competition “showcased lifesaving skills,” Walker described, for which Story was well-prepared.

“Behind every service call is a line technician who has completed rigorous training,” said Walker. “This competition tests the safety and rescue skills required for line technicians to maintain the lines and electric system that power the lives of electric cooperative members.”

In an interview with High Country Press, Story acknowledged that he and others in his profession are trained well for situations that literally put them to the test every day.

“While we never hope a situation like this occurs, knowing I can trust the people that I share the lines with gives me peace of mind and makes my job much safer,” he said.

And knowing that Story is among the Top Three in the state for the lifesaving technique has to offer reassurance to his coworkers, as well.

Walker and Story both described the competition, during which each line technician must complete a rescue scenario of retrieving an unconscious coworker from the top of a utility pole.

“Each competitor, dressed in full climbing gear weighing about 20 pounds, is judged on their swiftness and proficiency in radioing for help, scaling 20 feet up a utility pole, lowering a weighted mannequin and beginning CPR,” Walker added.

But, to make it to the final competition, Story and his 24 competitors from across the state had to first win a similar rescue event against their peers at their local electric cooperative.

This year, Story completed the final exercise at the state event with a time of 01:43.3, coming in a close second to Cameron Clark, representing Lumbee River EMC with 01.37.7 time, followed by Cody Buck, Brunswick Electric, at 01.48.9.

The biennial competition is hosted by North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives with members of its training and safety team serving as judges, said Walker. “All North Carolina electric cooperative line technicians must complete this same scenario in less than five minutes to maintain their certification to work on co-op power lines.”

For Story, a quiet, unassuming husband to his wife, Brittany (a nurse at Watauga Medical Center), son to James and Lisa Story of Boone, and older brother to Logan, a lineman at New River Power in Boone, it’s just another day on the job. But, as anyone who knows him can attest, Story gives his best at whatever he is doing at the time.

With a dozen years total experience in line work, Story began his career with six years at Energy United, a Statesville-based electric cooperative, following an internship right out of high school.

“I fell in love with the work right off the bat, he said. “And I knew it’s what I wanted to pursue as a career.”

Having made it to the state-wide competition in each of his six attempts, Story has placed in the top “five or six” every time, he said, with second-place honors in 2019, as well.

When asked about his personal challenges and goals in preparation for the competition, he responded, “It’s somewhat natural for me, I guess you could say. But you have to be able to perform in front of a crowd and sometimes your nerves can get the best of you.”

During his first-ever attempt, Story came in first place at his co-op — and from there, he has continued the ascent.

Does he have his eye on the very top? Definitely!

“I’m working for that first place – but it takes a lot of skill and a lot of luck.”

As a crew leader with a three-man team, usually setting poles and running lines on a daily basis, Story enjoys his job. “Blue Ridge Energy is a good place to work,” he surmised. “They take good care of their employees.”

And the most rewarding part? “I love it when we can restore power for our customers after it’s been out. I just love seeing the lights come back on.”

