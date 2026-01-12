Blue Ridge Conservancy Purchases 74 Acres on Howard Knob

Boone, NC – After a 30 year effort, Blue Ridge Conservancy is thrilled to announce the purchase of 74 acres on Howard Knob, securing the property for hiking, rock climbing, and other public recreation, and protecting it from future development. The property adjoins Watauga County’s existing 5-acre park and the Boone United Methodist Church property, increasing the contiguous protected property on Howard Knob by more than 140%.

The property was purchased from Monte Green, who bought the land in the 1990s, eventually using one tract for his home and leaving the rest undeveloped. Through his family’s stewardship the property remained in its natural state with the recreational and ecological values intact. After several years of discussion with Green a deal was struck, and BRC sprang into action to ‘Save Howard Knob.’

“Blue Ridge Conservancy is excited to reopen this historic climbing area and create additional hiking trails on the mountain, including the future location of the Northern Peaks State Trail,” says Eric Hiegl, BRC’s Senior Director of Land Protection and Conservation Planning. “Land conservation projects have their own time schedule and happen when the time is right. Luckily for us the time to Save Howard Knob is now.”

The community rallied around this project, with 110 donors contributing towards the purchase.

“It’s been incredible to see the way the High Country community and Howard Knob enthusiasts from across the nation have supported this project by spreading the word, sharing stories and memorabilia, and making financial contributions,” says David Ray, BRC’s Executive Director. “We couldn’t have made it to the closing table without the combined efforts of conservation-minded individuals, organizations, and businesses.” Ray notes that further fundraising for the project is critical as BRC plans for future amenities, trails, and ongoing stewardship that will be needed when the property becomes open to the public at a future date some time in 2026.

“The Howard Knob project was the catalyst that started the land conservation movement in the High Country,” states Conservationist and former High Country Conservancy Executive Director Michelle Merritt Leonard. “The energy around that project was hopeful and electric, attracting people to get on board! To see the community that Blue Ridge Conservancy has created around protecting our landscape is truly heartwarming. In the blink of an eye, it’s 30 years later, and we’re all coming together to see the project through. That’s something special.”

For Leonard’s long commitment to land conservation in North Carolina and Howard Knob in particular, BRC Board Chair Kadie Dean announced that a trail in the park will be named in Michelle’s honor. “We are deeply grateful to Michelle for her vision and dedication. Before land conservation was widely embraced, she recognized the importance of protecting Howard Knob, and her efforts laid the foundation for securing this land for the community to enjoy.”