Blowing Rock’s State of the Town Event is Thursday 5:30 pm at American Legion Building

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, Government & Education Committee in partnership with the Town of Blowing Rock invite all residents and business owners to attend the annual State of the Town event Thursday, November 18th at 5:30 pm in the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street. The event will be recorded for anyone who cannot attend. The link to the You Tube video can be found on the Chamber’s website www.LoveBlowingRock.com or the Town of Blowing Rock’s website www.TownofBlowingRock.com

Join us to learn about exciting current and future projects in the Town of Blowing Rock as well as look at the economic indicators. The Town’s report will be presented by Mayor Sellers and Town Manager, Shane Fox.

Charles Hardin will update the audience on the current projects and initiatives of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Village Foundation.

Tracy Brown, Executive Director of Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority will present the initiatives of the Authority along with year end occupancy numbers and how covid 19 has affected tourism and marketing of the Village.

This year we are pleased to host Chuck Mantooth, President and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to provide an update on the Watauga Medical Center expansion project. This has been a major point of interest with the active construction site.

This special event will bring everyone up to date on various projects taking place around Town and the Chamber of Commerce’s events and programs. Questions will be taken in advance via email to [email protected] so that the speakers can ensure that all areas of interest are addressed. Additional questions will also be taken at the conclusion of the presentations.

We look forward to sharing all the great accomplishments and future projects that are planned for the next year.

Welcome Opening Remarks

Chelsea Garrett, Chairperson, Community, Government & Education Committee

Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and Village Foundation Update

Charles Hardin, President / CEO

Town of Blowing Rock Update

Charlie Sellers, Mayor

Shane Fox, Town Manager

Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority

Tourism by the Numbers

Tracy Brown, Executive Director

Watauga Medical Center Update

Chuck Mantooth, President & CEO Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Questions

Closing Remarks

Chelsea Garrett, Chairperson, Community Government, & Education Committee

Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

Q & A Contact information:

Shane Fox Town Manager [email protected]

Charlie Sellers Mayor [email protected]

Albert Yount Commissioner [email protected]

David Harwood Commissioner [email protected]

Sue Sweeting Commissioner [email protected]

Doug Matheson Commissioner [email protected]

Tracy Brown TDA Executive Director [email protected]

Charles Hardin Chamber President [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

