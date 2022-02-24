Blowing Rock’s Hometown Harvest to Return on March 13; Join the Community in Celebrating Town of Blowing Rock’s Birthday 

The Blowing Rock Hometown Harvest covered dish dinner will return Sunday, March 13, at the Blowing Rock Conference Center from 5:30pm-7:30pm. The event, which has not been held since 2019, is typically held in the Fall. Organizers delayed the 2021 event to the spring of 2022 hoping to be able to safely bring the community together. This year’s event will coincide with the Town of Blowing Rock’s Birthday. The Blowing Rock Historical Society will present this year’s historical markers during the dinner.

Guests are asked to bring their favorite covered dish or dessert to share. Blowing Rock Conference Center will provide the main protein for the meal. Traditionally, community members bring a donation for Casting Bread Ministries, a local food bank, to the event. Non-perishable food items like cereal, canned goods, oatmeal, sugar, and flour.

New this year, Table Décor Contest! Prizes will be awarded for the centerpiece that represents the “Best of Blowing Rock” and “Most Creative” for the most unique and fun centerpiece. Contact the Chamber of Commerce to participate in the Table Décor Contest by March 4th.

Hometown Harvest is organized by: Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Blowing Rock Historical Society, and Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation. Please call 828-295-7851 with any questions.

