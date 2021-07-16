Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park Series Continues with The King Bees July 18 at 4 p.m.

The King Bees — Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni

By Harley Nefe

Family and friends can bring their lawn chairs and blankets out to Memorial Park on Main Street to enjoy live music from The King Bees for the next performance of Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park Series on July 18.

The King Bees is a Blues and American Roots music band founded in the High Country 34 years ago by Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni.

Baskerville plays the guitar and keys while Zamagni plays bass and is a singer and songwriter. Together, the King Bees call the mountains of North Carolina home in Ashe County; however, they often spend their time traveling with their music.

The King Bees have performed on festival stages in European capitals including Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Stockholm and London and have taken their internationally-acclaimed music across numerous countries including the U.S. But, they always return to their beloved mountains for concerts like this one.

Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park Series is an annual set of free outdoor concerts that occur on Sundays following Art in the Park from 4 to 6 p.m. rain or shine. The concerts always draw in a crowd once the sound of music begins to flow through the air. The performances offer entertainment from a variety of musical genres.

The next concert date on the lineup is August 15 with Ashley Heath performing Soul/Folk music. For more information, visit https://blowingrock.com/concertinthepark/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

