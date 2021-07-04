Blowing Rock’s 4th of July Parade Cruises Main Street at 10 a.m. Free of Parked Cars for a New Experience

Crowds were back on Main Street in Blowing Rock for yet another sign of a return to normalcy with the return of the 4th of July Parade on Saturday morning. However, it started earlier this year at 10 a.m.

“I’m hopeful that the 10 a.m. change will be more profitable for the downtown businesses,” said Charlie Sellers, Blowing Rock Mayor.

Another new twist to this year’s parade featured Main Street empty of all parked cars, as the town set up a shuttle service from Tanger Outlets to Main Street that brought parade attendees to and from their vehicles. This gave spectators a great view for the parade and more space to spread out. Business owners and crowd members seemed to like the change in having the street clear of all other vehicles besides the floats and parade participants.

“I thought the format was greatly improved this year over past years, and I was really pleased with the turnout,” Sellers said. “The turnout was excellent. I think it was one of the largest parades we’ve had attendance wise. ”

























































































































































































