Blowing Rock Town Council Meets on Tuesday: Check Out Agenda for February Meeting

The Blowing Rock Town Council meets on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 1036 Main Street in Blowing Rock. Check out the entire agenda (with links to more details) below.
- Call to Order
- Adoption of Agenda
- Special Recognition
- Approval of Minutes
- January 10, 2017 (page 4)
- January 10, 2017 Closed Session Minutes
- January 15, 16, and 17, 2017 (page 8)
- January 16, 2017 Closed Session Minutes
Consent Agenda
A budget ordinance amendment has been prepared for Council to consider.
Various tax adjustments over time become apparent and present themselves in the form of requests for releases (adjustments) and refunds. Three (3) tax releases totaling $1,795.52 have been identified for Council approval.
- Advertise 2016 Past Due Taxes (page 20)Real property tax billed for the 2016 tax year (fiscal year 2016-2017) totaled $3,756,938.53. Through February 7, 2017, $3,500,227.57 or 93% has been collected. Consistent with NC General Statute 105-369, and following Council approval, staff will send an individual letter to each property owner and allow at least 30 days for payment prior to publishing the list of real property owners and amounts still unpaid as of that date (projected to be April 20, 2017).
- Surplus – Equipment (Resolution #2017-01) (page 33)Three items have been identified as surplus.
- Appointmentsto Boards and Commissions Applications to fill positions coming up for renewal on the Town of Blowing Rock Boards and Commissions have been reviewed by Town Council for consideration and a final list has been prepared for Council approval. Once approved, new appointees will begin serving at respective meetings in March 2017.
- Chamber Requests – Dates and Venues (page 44)The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is requesting approval of various dates and venues for upcoming events.
Public Hearing
Speaker: Kevin Rothrock, Planning & Inspections Director
Sprint is requesting an amendment to Conditional Use Permit No. 2007-02 to erect a temporary cell tower at 420 Chestnut Drive. Sprint currently has three alternative tower structures on top of the former Blowing Rock Hospital. With the impending demolition of the hospital building, the applicant is requesting the CUP amendment to allow a temporary cellular site for up to 6 months or more.
The Blowing Rock Fire Department has requested that the Primary Fire District be reduced from the current limits to those properties that more specifically match the definition of a Fire District in Appendix D of the NC Building Code.
Old Business – None
New Business
- Edgewood Cottage Sculpture – Mayor J. B. Lawrence & Norma Suddreth (page 61) Proposal to erect sculpture of Elliott Daingerfield on the lawn of Edgewood Cottage.
- Laurel Lane Median Plan – Foundation – Jim Pitts – Bob Oelberg (page 63) Proposal for landscaping of the Laurel Lane median.
- Request to Schedule Date for Shriner’s Parade – Jennifer Brown (page 71) The Shriners will be in Blowing Rock the weekend of June 2-4 for their annual Spring/Summer ceremonial. They are requesting to hold their parade on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 2:00pm.
- High Country Walk for Breast Cancer Research – Jennifer Brown (page 73) This is a request for the 1st Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk on October 28, 2017.
- High Country Half Marathon Request (page 38) A request has been received from the High Country Half Marathon to hold their 7th annual road race on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
- Hunter’s Hero’s Memorial Race (page 41) A request has been received from the Hunter’s Heroes Memorial Race Committee to hold their 6th, 7th, and 8th annual 5k/10 mile run on Saturday, May 19, 2018, May 18, 2019, and May 16, 2020.
- Old Firehouse Proposal – Feedback – Jim Pitts (page 77)
- New Town Website Update – Nicole Norman The Town’s new website went live on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Departmental Reports
Speakers from the Floor
Prior to the meeting, anyone wishing to speak shall complete an index card supplied by the Town Clerk, on which they will provide their name, address, telephone number and the topic they wish to address. In deference to all who wish to speak, each speaker will be asked to limit his or her comments to no more than three (3) minutes.
Executive Session – Pursuant to NC GS 143-318.11(a)(3) Attorney Client Matters
Adjournment