Blowing Rock Town Council Meets on Tuesday: Check Out Agenda for February Meeting

Published Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:30 am

The Blowing Rock Town Council meets on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 1036 Main Street in Blowing Rock. Check out the entire agenda (with links to more details) below.

Call to Order Adoption of Agenda Special Recognition Approval of Minutes

Consent Agenda

A budget ordinance amendment has been prepared for Council to consider.

Various tax adjustments over time become apparent and present themselves in the form of requests for releases (adjustments) and refunds. Three (3) tax releases totaling $1,795.52 have been identified for Council approval.

Advertise 2016 Past Due Taxes (page 20)Real property tax billed for the 2016 tax year (fiscal year 2016-2017) totaled $3,756,938.53. Through February 7, 2017, $3,500,227.57 or 93% has been collected. Consistent with NC General Statute 105-369, and following Council approval, staff will send an individual letter to each property owner and allow at least 30 days for payment prior to publishing the list of real property owners and amounts still unpaid as of that date (projected to be April 20, 2017). Surplus – Equipment (Resolution #2017-01) (page 33)Three items have been identified as surplus. Appointmentsto Boards and Commissions Applications to fill positions coming up for renewal on the Town of Blowing Rock Boards and Commissions have been reviewed by Town Council for consideration and a final list has been prepared for Council approval. Once approved, new appointees will begin serving at respective meetings in March 2017. Chamber Requests – Dates and Venues (page 44)The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is requesting approval of various dates and venues for upcoming events.

Public Hearing

Speaker: Kevin Rothrock, Planning & Inspections Director

Sprint is requesting an amendment to Conditional Use Permit No. 2007-02 to erect a temporary cell tower at 420 Chestnut Drive. Sprint currently has three alternative tower structures on top of the former Blowing Rock Hospital. With the impending demolition of the hospital building, the applicant is requesting the CUP amendment to allow a temporary cellular site for up to 6 months or more.

The Blowing Rock Fire Department has requested that the Primary Fire District be reduced from the current limits to those properties that more specifically match the definition of a Fire District in Appendix D of the NC Building Code.

Old Business – None

New Business

Departmental Reports

Speakers from the Floor

Prior to the meeting, anyone wishing to speak shall complete an index card supplied by the Town Clerk, on which they will provide their name, address, telephone number and the topic they wish to address. In deference to all who wish to speak, each speaker will be asked to limit his or her comments to no more than three (3) minutes.

Executive Session – Pursuant to NC GS 143-318.11(a)(3) Attorney Client Matters

Adjournment

