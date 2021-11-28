Blowing Rock Gets the Holiday Season Rolling with Their Christmas Parade on Saturday

Blowing Rock’s traditional Christmas celebrations were back this year with plenty of fun on Friday and Saturday. Friday night featured the Lighting of the Town ceremony at sunset with music, games and a visit from Santa Claus held during the day.

On Saturday morning, Main Street was lined with folks waiting for the 10:00 am parade to begin. The town moved the parade time to 10 in the morning for 4th of July Parade this summer and kept that time for the Christmas Parade. That has allowed Main Street to be cleared of cars in parking spaces along the street to give everyone a front row seat to view the parade.

The weather was perfect with blue skies and winter temperatures in place for the hundreds of folks out to celebrate the beginning the Holiday season.

Here are pictures from the parade:

